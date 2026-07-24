Katukutu Buro review: The conversation cinema keeps avoiding, finally on screen

Some films earn your attention through craft. Others earn it through courage. Katukutu Buro doesn't quite nail the first, but it commits fully to the second. It earns something rarer than a clean sweep, it earns relevance.

Ujaan Ganguly's directorial debut aims high and mostly gets there

At its core, this is a film based on subjects Bengali cinema, and frankly most cinema, tends to walk around rather than through. Ujaan Ganguly, making his directorial debut, doesn't just walk through it, he builds his entire lead character out of it. Kedar Barua carries his childhood wounds into adulthood corrosively, in his work, in his relationships, in the moments where he can't explain why he reacted the way he did. The film wisely never slaps a clinical label on him, though flickers of something like schizophrenia, something like dissociative identity disorder is deliberate enough to suggest real thought went into how untreated trauma actually presents. This isn’t a film for Gen Z alone. It’s a film for parents, for relatives, for anyone who has ever dismissed a child's silence. That alone makes it worth a seat.