Katukutu Buro review: The conversation cinema keeps avoiding, finally on screen

Some films earn your attention through craft. Others earn it through courage. Katukutu Buro doesn't quite nail the first, but it commits fully to the second. It earns something rarer than a clean sweep, it earns relevance.
At its core, this is a film based on subjects Bengali cinema, and frankly most cinema, tends to walk around rather than through. Ujaan Ganguly, making his directorial debut, doesn't just walk through it, he builds his entire lead character out of it. Kedar Barua carries his childhood wounds into adulthood corrosively, in his work, in his relationships, in the moments where he can't explain why he reacted the way he did. The film wisely never slaps a clinical label on him, though flickers of something like schizophrenia, something like dissociative identity disorder is deliberate enough to suggest real thought went into how untreated trauma actually presents. This isn’t a film for Gen Z alone. It’s a film for parents, for relatives, for anyone who has ever dismissed a child's silence. That alone makes it worth a seat.
The love story built around this — Kedar and Paromita, played by debutante Rapurna Bhattacharyya — is where the film’s tenderness lives, and where its execution first wavers. Their chemistry has a genuine sweetness to it, but Rapurna’s performance stays curiously flat across too many scenes that need her to feel something visibly. It reads like first-feature nerves more than miscasting, and maybe there's real promise underneath the stiffness — but as written, Paromita is meant to be the force pulling Kedar toward healing, and that arc needs an actor willing to meet it emotionally, scene by scene.
Where the film finds its footing is in its veterans. Anujoy Chattopadhyay and Churni Ganguly don't so much play their roles — a police officer and a therapist — as inhabit them, and the difference shows. Anujoy's character in particular is a small triumph of writing: you spend the whole film trying to predict his next move, and you're wrong every single time, not because the character is inconsistent but because he's genuinely unpredictable in a way few written-for-cinema cops are. Churni, meanwhile, is given the film's best trick: her dialogue plays as comic relief in the moment, timed well enough to actually land laughs, but by the film's end you realize every line was doing double duty. What sounded like a joke was quietly making a point all along. It's the smartest piece of writing in the film, and Ganguly sells it without ever tipping her hand.
Craft-wise, it's a mixed bag. The animation work is genuinely smooth, confident, no notes. The dialogue overall is solid, if not remarkable. But the film overstuffs itself throughout, piling plot beats on top of each other faster than they can breathe. The action sequences are a separate problem entirely — they're just not well executed. The strobing effects used to punctuate the vigilante's presence are clearly an aesthetic choice, meant to lend him an otherworldly jolt — but in practice, they just induce a headache rather than awe. On the music side, Lovuduvu and Buro Buri are genuinely enjoyable, catchy without being lazy. The title track leans hard on nostalgia, but never quite justifies its own presence.
And then the ending was maybe the film’s most jarring swerve. After restrained, psychologically grounded storytelling, it suddenly reaches for the blood-soaked, fate-tragic theatrics of 2000s–2010s commercial romance cinema. It's not that the tonal shift is unearned exactly, because vigilante narratives do tend toward the operatic, but it sits oddly next to everything the film built its reputation on in the first two acts, and it left a strange aftertaste walking out.
So where does that leave Katukutu Buro? Imperfect, certainly — Ujaan is still finding his footing as a director, Rapurna is still finding her footing as an actor, and the film doesn’t always know how many ideas it can hold at once. But it takes real conviction to build a mainstream Bengali film around wounds that are rarely spoken of, and to trust that audiences will sit with the discomfort rather than look away. For that alone, it deserves to be seen — and talked about, at dinner tables where these conversations don't usually happen.
For more updates, join/follow our, and channels.