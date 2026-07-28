Children of Blood and Bone trailer: See the magical world of Orïsha ahead of the January 2027 release

Zélie, a member of the Maji, who were once distinguished by amazing abilities until the ruling king took away their magic and way of life, is at the centre of it all. Zélie, played by Thuso Mbedu, embarks on a quest to recover what was taken; the trailer portrays this as a struggle for survival as well as a confrontation with a fear-based kingdom.

Tosin Cole, Viola Davis, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Idris Elba, Cynthia Erivo, Damson Idris, Regina King, Lashana Lynch, and Amandla Stenberg complete the lineup, giving the trailer a star power density commensurate with its size.

Not everything surrounding the release has been celebratory, though. Tomi herself has said she doesn’t plan to be in the audience when the film debuts, alluding in a since-discussed video to friction with someone connected to the production. In a comment responding to a fan, she indicated she was tired of dealing with hurt caused behind the scenes.

Whatever tension lingers off-screen, anticipation for the film itself shows no signs of slowing down. Children of Blood and Bone arrives in theatres January 15, 2027.