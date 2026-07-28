Children of Blood and Bone trailer: See the magical world of Orïsha ahead of the January 2027 release

Children of Blood and Bone's first full trailer is finally up, and it has all the elements that fans of Tomi Adeyemi's best-selling young adult series have been waiting for: sweeping magic, violent action, and a realm depicted in vibrant, unearthly colour.
The film, which is directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood, is based on Tomi's 2018 book, which is the first part of the Legacy of Orïsha trilogy. With fire, spin kicks, dancing, and animals that appear to have fought their way out of myth, the video immerses spectators in the made-up African realm. One especially striking image making the rounds online: a river running an eerie, unmistakable pink.
Zélie, a member of the Maji, who were once distinguished by amazing abilities until the ruling king took away their magic and way of life, is at the centre of it all. Zélie, played by Thuso Mbedu, embarks on a quest to recover what was taken; the trailer portrays this as a struggle for survival as well as a confrontation with a fear-based kingdom.
Tosin Cole, Viola Davis, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Idris Elba, Cynthia Erivo, Damson Idris, Regina King, Lashana Lynch, and Amandla Stenberg complete the lineup, giving the trailer a star power density commensurate with its size.
Not everything surrounding the release has been celebratory, though. Tomi herself has said she doesn’t plan to be in the audience when the film debuts, alluding in a since-discussed video to friction with someone connected to the production. In a comment responding to a fan, she indicated she was tired of dealing with hurt caused behind the scenes.
Whatever tension lingers off-screen, anticipation for the film itself shows no signs of slowing down. Children of Blood and Bone arrives in theatres January 15, 2027.
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