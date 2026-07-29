Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was offered a key role in 2004's Troy: Here's why she turned it down

Brad Pitt, in 2012, while promoting his film Killing Them Softly, regretted that he couldn’t get a chance to work with Aishwarya. He told IANS, “Given a chance, I would like to work with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, because she’s a versatile actor. She is one of the most popular actresses of Bollywood, who has achieved huge acclaim in the west for her style, beauty and acting. I think we missed an opportunity to be cast together for Troy.”

Other major Hollywood films that Aishwarya Roy Bachchan turned down

However, Troy wasn’t the only big-ticket Hollywood project, starring a major actor, which Aishwarya turned down. The actor was also in talks for Will Smith projects like Hitch, Seven Pounds and Tonight He Comes. In a 2008 interview to IANS, she said that she did not turn down the film because she wanted to celebrate Karwa Chauth back home, what the media reports had said. “That’s what they wrote in the US press... that I preferred to return to Mumbai to ‘starve’ myself for a religious occasion than to meet Smith for the film. That’s completely incorrect,” she had said.

“The script reading for The Seven Pounds was just after Diwali when Dadimaa (Teji Bachchan)’s health dipped drastically. So I didn’t make that trip out to LA for the reading session with Will. Is that wrong? Not to me. I’d any day put family over career.”