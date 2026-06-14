How was Aishwarya Rai’s red lehenga in Jodhaa Akbar created? Neeta Lulla reveals the story

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's iconic red lehenga costume from her role in Jodhaa Akbar (2008) continues to stand out as one of the most recognizable outfits in Indian films. The costume, which was crafted by designer Neeta Lulla, has lived past the movie's premiere. It is still celebrated as a cultural symbol of bridal fashion and even featured at the "Color in Motion" exhibition at the Academy Museum in Los Angeles in 2025. Through an Instagram post, Neeta Lulla recently revealed insights into how the costume was designed.

Aishwarya Rai’s lehenga in Jodhaa Akbar: How Neeta Lulla built a matte Mughal masterpiece?

Neeta Lulla was given the responsibility of creating an amazing range of wardrobe pieces for this movie. She revealed, "I designed 2,600 costumes for Jodhaa Akbar in the limited colours we set out for the canvas. But here was yet another challenge. The DOP was shooting almost entirely in natural light. It sounds beautiful, right? Except that natural light highlights every shiny fabric. So, every lehenga, every dupatta, every single piece had to be matte. No shimmer, no shine, nothing,"