Anthology 'India: Epic Wild Stories' brings untold tales of India’s wilderness to life and here's why you must watch it

At the heart of India's lush jungles lie the stories of wild beasts so untamed that every glimpse captured becomes a source of sheer fascination. Bringing such stories to life, Warner Bros. Discovery has introduced India: Epic Wild Stories, a new documentary anthology on Animal Planet showcasing India’s rich biodiversity. Each chapter is set to unfold a new thrill and behind the lens would be some of India’s best wildlife storytellers.

Into the wild: 'Shared Spaces' opens the door to India’s untold wilderness stories

India's forests are home to some of the planet's most captivating wildlife, where every encounter is as rare as it is remarkable. But beyond the jungle safaris, how much do we actually get to see the beasts we are taught to be scared of? Stitching together such unique and unfiltered stories of wild beasts and their way of life in the deep crevices of the jungle, the six-part documentary series Shared Spaces premiered on July 29. This marks the first instalment under the larger anthology India: Epic Wild Stories, which will feature three more documentary series, each set to debut monthly.

The enthralling docu-series Shared Spaces is hosted by award winning environmental journalist Bahar Dutt and accompanying her behind the lens is Emmy-nominated wildlife filmmaker and four times National Award-winning cinematographer, photographer, and conservationist Vijay Bedi.

The logline of Shared Spaces, reads, “The series offers an intimate look at the communities, conservationists and species navigating a rapidly changing world. Through powerful stories of conflict, coexistence and hope, Shared Spaces reveals how people and wildlife are learning to adapt, survive and thrive alongside one another in an increasingly shared landscape”.