Anthology 'India: Epic Wild Stories' brings untold tales of India’s wilderness to life and here's why you must watch it

At the heart of India's lush jungles lie the stories of wild beasts so untamed that every glimpse captured becomes a source of sheer fascination. Bringing such stories to life, Warner Bros. Discovery has introduced India: Epic Wild Stories, a new documentary anthology on Animal Planet showcasing India’s rich biodiversity. Each chapter is set to unfold a new thrill and behind the lens would be some of India’s best wildlife storytellers.
India's forests are home to some of the planet's most captivating wildlife, where every encounter is as rare as it is remarkable. But beyond the jungle safaris, how much do we actually get to see the beasts we are taught to be scared of? Stitching together such unique and unfiltered stories of wild beasts and their way of life in the deep crevices of the jungle, the six-part documentary series Shared Spaces premiered on July 29. This marks the first instalment under the larger anthology India: Epic Wild Stories, which will feature three more documentary series, each set to debut monthly.
The enthralling docu-series Shared Spaces is hosted by award winning environmental journalist Bahar Dutt and accompanying her behind the lens is Emmy-nominated wildlife filmmaker and four times National Award-winning cinematographer, photographer, and conservationist Vijay Bedi.
The logline of Shared Spaces, reads, “The series offers an intimate look at the communities, conservationists and species navigating a rapidly changing world. Through powerful stories of conflict, coexistence and hope, Shared Spaces reveals how people and wildlife are learning to adapt, survive and thrive alongside one another in an increasingly shared landscape”.
Following this, is the lineup of three more stories of the wild. Wild Kashmir follows filmmaker Malaika Vaz as she explores the pristine wilderness of Dachigam National Park. My Otter Diary by Sugandhi Gadadhar captures the lives of smooth-coated otters along the Cauvery River. And Turtle Walker by Taira Malaney pays tribute to conservationist Satish Bhaskar and his lifelong mission to protect India’s sea turtles.
This anthology comes as an ode to India’s rich wildlife and cultural history. Talking about the same Sai Abishek, Head of Factual Entertainment, Lifestyle & Kids, South Asia, Warner Bros. Discovery stated, “India's natural history is as rich and layered as its cultural heritage, yet many of these stories remain underrepresented in mainstream entertainment. With India: Epic Wild Stories, we wanted to curate a destination that brings together some of the most exceptional wildlife films by Indian filmmakers, each offering a deeply local perspective on the country's landscapes, species and conservation journeys."
Through the lens of India: Epic Wild Stories, the stories of untrodden India are set to come alive on screen where every creature, landscape, and conservation effort reflects the delicate relationship between nature and life.
The docu-series are set to release on Discovery+ as well. Shared Spaces is slated for July 29, Wild Kashmir for August 15, My Otter Diary for September 12 and Turtle Walker for October (date to be confirmed).