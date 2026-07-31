Thalaivasal Vijay on playing Chef Nedumaaran in Resort: ‘The character came more from my own personality’

A

Not really. The character came more from my own personality than from observing anyone else. I've always been disciplined. I respect other people's time, and I practise that even at home. I tell my children the same thing—whether it's a meeting or even a social gathering, always be on time. Respecting other people's time is something my father instilled in me. Another habit I have is putting everything back in its proper place after using it. Those qualities naturally fitted the character, so I simply built on them.

Moreover, I had done a one-year catering course earlier. I specialised in restaurant and counter service. The course covered table setting, cutlery placement, napkin folding, and all those finer details of hospitality. I loved the industry because you meet new people every day. It's never monotonous. Every day brings different guests and different experiences, and that's what appealed to me.

We used to meet the executive chef occasionally, and ultimately, he was the boss. Most of the executive chefs I encountered were extremely strict. (laughs.) In fact, many chefs will tell you that you have to learn to work under that sort of discipline; otherwise, they'll give you a really hard time.

Later, one of the chefs I interacted with told me, “If we're too friendly with the staff, the kitchen won't function. There's no democracy in a professional kitchen." That stayed with me. At the end of the day, people come to a hotel primarily for the food. The ambience, décor and everything else come afterwards. If something goes wrong, the first person held accountable is the chef. That's why they maintain discipline so strictly.