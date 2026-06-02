New Minions & Monsters film to feature 15-minute Minionese sequence

What you can expect from a Minions’ movie is never certain. While prior movies have included family adventures or journeys through history, audiences can now expect a completely different adventure as the mischievous yellow minions travel back in time to Hollywood in the 1920s to shoot a monster movie similar to that of James Whale’s Frankenstein but with Minions.
Pierre Coffin takes to the director’s chair once more since his last directorial appearance in 2017 in the movie Despicable Me 3. Releasing in theaters on July 1, the Minions & Monsters film is written by both Pierre and Brian Lynch and features the beloved characters starring side-by-side with other supernatural creatures.
Interestingly enough, Pierre Coffin stated in an interview that a 15-minute-long chunk of the movie would be in Minionese — or as the director refers to it, ‘Banana Language’. Pierre Coffin himself does the voice acting for these characters, and when asked about his creative inspiration behind the characters, he mentioned that the character is heavily influenced by the early days of cinema.
Placing the creatures in the early days of Hollywood should result in their signature anarchy. Pierre hopes their success lies in their slight insolence amidst an era of strict political correctness. As he points out, the magic of the Minions is that audiences understand them perfectly without translating a word.
The expansive voice cast includes Allison Janney, Christoph Waltz, Jeff Bridges, Jesse Eisenberg, Zoey Deutch and Bobby Moynihan.
At the box office, expectations are incredibly high. The feature is anticipated to perform strongly and potentially surpass the franchise’s previous $115.7 million debut record. To claim the title of highest opening, it must earn at least $116 million. Analysts believe this target is well within reach, proving these beasts are still set for global domination.