New Minions & Monsters film to feature 15-minute Minionese sequence

What you can expect from a Minions’ movie is never certain. While prior movies have included family adventures or journeys through history, audiences can now expect a completely different adventure as the mischievous yellow minions travel back in time to Hollywood in the 1920s to shoot a monster movie similar to that of James Whale’s Frankenstein but with Minions.

Minions head to 1920s Hollywood in upcoming monster movie spin-off

Pierre Coffin takes to the director’s chair once more since his last directorial appearance in 2017 in the movie Despicable Me 3. Releasing in theaters on July 1, the Minions & Monsters film is written by both Pierre and Brian Lynch and features the beloved characters starring side-by-side with other supernatural creatures.