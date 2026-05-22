Are modern wellness rituals coming straight out of Mughal-era history chapters?

Hammam-inspired spa: Enter a modern spa and you would see steam rooms, massage cubicles, water chambers, organic ingredients for wellness rituals and more. Most of these descend from the Persian – Turkish hammam culture from which the Mughals borrowed quite a lot. In fact, not just the rituals but the architecture and the principles of the rituals also remain similar.

Biophilic architecture: Go back to Mughal architecture and you would notice lush green gardens, shaded courtyards, water fountains, ventilation spaces etc. all these are the basis of modern luxury home décor. People are keeping indoor plants and using organic materials to build the interiors of their homes so that even on hot days, there is shade and cooling.

Sleep management in the heat: When it is too hot, one thing that goes for a toss is the sleep. Having inadequate sleep has other adverse effects on the body. Thus people choose to have light bed linens, sleep aromatherapy with fragrance or candles, digital detox rituals with less screen time. There have been similar accounts of perfumed bedding or moonlight walks before bedtime in history.