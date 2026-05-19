What is Kulith Kalan, and how does it help your body in summer?

As temperatures increase, many traditional Indian recipes that are easy to make and nutritious are enjoying a revival. One example of this is Kulith Kalan, a healthy summer beverage made from horse gram, buttermilk and common spices from the Konkan region of India. The flavour and texture of Kulith Kalan as a soup make it a great meal option in the summer months.
Kulith Kalan is prepared by cooking the Kulith pulses aka horse gram or gahat in the coastal regions of India and the west. First, the dal is prepared through pressure cooking. The liquid obtained from the dal is then combined with buttermilk and seasoned with ghee, jeera, green chili, hing, and curry leaves. The consistency of the final preparation is watery.
The horse gram is a very nutritious legume. It has high levels of protein, fibre, iron, and calcium. It helps keep the body energized during hot summer months when many people experience fatigue or lack of appetite. Horse gram includes a high level of protein and fiber, which aids in preventing excessive rotting between meals.
There are several reasons why Kulith Kalan is important in summers, and digestive properties are one such reason. The high fibre content in it makes it easy to digest. Also, being a light drink, it does not contain any spices that can be difficult to digest in comparison to oily and heavy foods.
Kulith Kalan might help people manage their weight as it is low in fat but high in nutrients. It has been advised by experts that people include such foods in their diet on a daily basis instead of consuming health drinks.