Pasta shoes: Viral trend serves spaghetti from inside footwear, sparks debate

Be it luxurious fashion or odd food challenges, the internet will always surprise us in ways that we cannot even think of. Here is one such example of a phenomenon that has taken over the web world by storm. The pasta shoes challenge has become an online sensation since influencers started using their shoes for storing pasta. One of the most popular videos on the internet is by chef and Instagram creator Juliette Moreno.

Juliette Moreno’s viral pasta shoes experiment sparks hygiene debate

Juliette Moreno introduces the concept of pasta shoes through a video featuring a pair of shoes that has been designed as a high heel with an empty space at the heel where the spaghetti is kept. While the design appears to be just another accessory, it turns out to be quite interesting when Juliette decides to open it and eat from it.