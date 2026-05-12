Pasta shoes: Viral trend serves spaghetti from inside footwear, sparks debate

Be it luxurious fashion or odd food challenges, the internet will always surprise us in ways that we cannot even think of. Here is one such example of a phenomenon that has taken over the web world by storm. The pasta shoes challenge has become an online sensation since influencers started using their shoes for storing pasta. One of the most popular videos on the internet is by chef and Instagram creator Juliette Moreno.
Juliette Moreno introduces the concept of pasta shoes through a video featuring a pair of shoes that has been designed as a high heel with an empty space at the heel where the spaghetti is kept. While the design appears to be just another accessory, it turns out to be quite interesting when Juliette decides to open it and eat from it.
She takes people step-by-step on how to go about making her pasta shoes experiment; from unscrewing the heel part of the shoe using a screwdriver to boiling the water and adding spaghetti that had been cooked al dente and covered in red sauce in a bowl. She then adds it using tongs into a clear heel. In the video, she said, “This is your sign to make pasta. It's the best way to keep your pasta fresh for lunch.”
Following the video, the pasta shoes drew varied responses from netizens. Some found it amusing while others considered it a health hazard. Some of the notable comments were: “Functional! Are you an engineer?”, and “Natural heat from foot.” Another person jokingly said, “Functional! Are you an engineer? 😂” Another person said, “juta khana for real 😂😢.” Even a famous snack brand Pringles commented on this saying, “A snack on the go.” One comment read as, “my ocd is going to hell😭😭”