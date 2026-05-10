Why the ancient method of cooking in a clay pot is winning back kitchens?

The fragrance of a cooked curry seems to have more depth when prepared in the conventional utensils. Cooking with a clay pot is gaining popularity among households in India. Prior to the use of stainless steel and Teflon utensils, cooking was done in clay pots which used to infuse the food with depth and warmth. This process leaves behind not only the taste but also an element of nature in the form of earthiness to your food.
Cooking in a clay pot differs because the type of material is porous and will conduct heat effectively. Metal cookware reaches high temperatures much more quickly, while clay pots provide steady heat flow over an extended time period. As such, an ingredient will have more time to grow its taste without a hurry to do so.
Why the food tastes better?
Preparation in a clay vessel has its own merits that can seldom be achieved through modern utensils. The first thing is that it does not change the materials' compositions, allowing the actual taste of the food to be tasted. Secondly, because of its porous surface, it keeps moisture in the food while it cooks. Thirdly, when food is cooked slowly, flavour from the spices has more chance to blend with the rest of the ingredient when using a Tagine. Finally, the scent from the earth will enhance the taste of the food that has been cooked.
Best dishes for clay cooking
Cooking in a clay pot is best for slow cooking, as they provide an ample amount of time for flavour absorption into the food. Curries, gravies, pulaos, biryanis, and dish will develop greater richness and improved texture through the slow-cooking method of a clay pot. On the contrary, they cannot be used to properly prepare stir-fry type cooking.
Pre-soak clay pot before their first use. It is advised that cooking should always begin at a low heat setting and then progressively increased to prevent cracking. It is also advisable that you should avoid drastic changes in temperature. Always clean gently without using any kind of abrasives on your clay pot. When handled correctly, clay cookware will last a lifetime and improve the flavour of your meals.
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