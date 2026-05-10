Why the ancient method of cooking in a clay pot is winning back kitchens?

The fragrance of a cooked curry seems to have more depth when prepared in the conventional utensils. Cooking with a clay pot is gaining popularity among households in India. Prior to the use of stainless steel and Teflon utensils, cooking was done in clay pots which used to infuse the food with depth and warmth. This process leaves behind not only the taste but also an element of nature in the form of earthiness to your food.

Cooking in a clay pot: why it transforms everyday meals?

What makes clay pots different?

Cooking in a clay pot differs because the type of material is porous and will conduct heat effectively. Metal cookware reaches high temperatures much more quickly, while clay pots provide steady heat flow over an extended time period. As such, an ingredient will have more time to grow its taste without a hurry to do so.