Why do holes in takeaway coffee cups matter more than you think?

The holes on takeaway coffee cups usually go unseen. However, their existence is quite crucial to the process of enjoying your coffee while sipping it. People generally take these holes to be merely decorative, while, in reality, they serve a very specific purpose. These holes in takeaway coffee cups allow steam to escape, regulate pressure, and ensure proper flow of coffee, preventing any spills from happening unexpectedly.
The holes on takeaway coffee cups are mainly for venting steam from hot drinks. Steam is created by hot coffee when it is just poured out, continuously. This is because there will be no way out for the steam, which will remain trapped below the lid of the cup. Heat generation will be controlled to avoid overpressure of the drink.
The perforations on the takeaway coffee cups also aid in the airflow. As you sip coffee through the wider mouth, the lid seals around your mouth and prevents the entry of air inside the cup. The absence of air will result in non-smooth passage of the fluid. The small holes allow fresh air to flow into the cup as the coffee is poured out of the cup.
Moreover, the holes on takeaway coffee cups ensure that the whole process of drinking coffee becomes easy. They provide equal balance to both air and liquid flow, which helps prevent any spillage during movement. This makes the process of drinking coffee easier and more enjoyable. In the absence of these holes, coffee would spurt and drip out.
To sum up, these holes are an important engineering design that serves a purpose by handling steam, air flow, and pressure control. All these features combined make it possible for you to consume your takeaway coffee in a safer and smoother way.
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