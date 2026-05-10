Why do holes in takeaway coffee cups matter more than you think?

The perforations on the takeaway coffee cups also aid in the airflow. As you sip coffee through the wider mouth, the lid seals around your mouth and prevents the entry of air inside the cup. The absence of air will result in non-smooth passage of the fluid. The small holes allow fresh air to flow into the cup as the coffee is poured out of the cup.

Moreover, the holes on takeaway coffee cups ensure that the whole process of drinking coffee becomes easy. They provide equal balance to both air and liquid flow, which helps prevent any spillage during movement. This makes the process of drinking coffee easier and more enjoyable. In the absence of these holes, coffee would spurt and drip out.

To sum up, these holes are an important engineering design that serves a purpose by handling steam, air flow, and pressure control. All these features combined make it possible for you to consume your takeaway coffee in a safer and smoother way.