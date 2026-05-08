Pet Gala 2026: Internet is obsessed with furry fashion show stealing Met Gala spotlight

Pet Gala 2026 online discussions have flooded social media, with the audience finding it difficult not to engage in conversations regarding the bizarre yet stylish fur ball fashion party. The discussion trended fast after people drew comparisons between Pet Gala and the Met Gala. Many people stated that the Pet Gala is ‘far superior’ than the Met Gala. Some even claimed that the animals were ‘more glamorous and chic’ than the actual event.

Why Pet Gala 2026 had viewers calling it a fashion moment?

Pet Gala 2026 witnessed its fair share of scrutiny as well, as online users made fashion experts out of themselves while analysing the costumes of the tiny dogs with utmost precision. One particular comment stood out as it compared one of the canine fashions to both that of Maison Margiela and that of Zendaya, saying that it was an iconic look. This humorous take did not take long to catch on, with people naming designer influences behind all types of fashions. The photographers at the event, however, described it as the best time ever.