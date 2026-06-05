Saloni Dhingra's 'Kaalindi – An Urban Legend' tells the story of a Yamuna in waiting

Dhingra, an alumna of Delhi’s University of Design, Innovation and Technology (formerly IIAD), created the short film as her graduation project in 2025. Since then, it has earned recognition at film festivals in India and abroad, including the Best Fiction Award at the Earth Stories Film Festival in England this year, recognition from the UNFCCC Youth Climate Report and and a special mention at IGNCA's 6th Nadi Utsav Documentary Film Festival.

Talking about the film's recognition, Dr. Jitin Chadha, Pro Chancellor of UDIT, says, "Some of the most powerful stories are the ones that remain deeply rooted in a particular place. Kaalindi is unmistakably a story about the Yamuna and Delhi, yet its themes of memory, loss, belonging and our relationship with the natural world resonate far beyond the city. What makes Saloni's film particularly meaningful is not simply that it has travelled internationally, but that it demonstrates how creative practice can make complex issues feel immediate and personal."

The film began with Dhingra’s interest in exploring Delhi’s history. During her research, she found that the Yamuna is omnipresent in nearly every chapter of the city’s story. “Delhi has been centred around Yamuna. It was built around Yamuna. But when I saw it today, I realised that Yamuna is almost now in the backdrop,” notes Dhingra. “People do not realise how important it has been for the city.”