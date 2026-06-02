Taylor Swift announces brand new song for Toy Story 5 soundtrack

She added, "I fell instantly in love with Toy Story 5 when I was lucky enough to see it in its early stages, and I wrote this song as soon as I got home from the screening. Sometimes you just know, right?". The song is available for pre-order exclusively on Taylor Swift's website.

Taylor has been teasing the song for quiet some time now, with mysterious countdowns on her web-store. On April 27, she made a public appearance wearing a blue and white striped dress and carried a yellow purse, representing the movie's popular colour scheme.

Toy Story 5 will bring together the old friends, Woody, Buzz, Jessie and the other as they combat the challenges of the digital age that seems to have distanced Lily from them. The movie hits the theatres on June 19, 2026.