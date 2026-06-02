Taylor Swift announces brand new song for Toy Story 5 soundtrack

Taylor Swift has extended her empire to the Toy Story world. The singer took to her social media to make an exciting announcement. The Grammy-award winner has written a new song for the upcoming movie, Toy Story 5, called I Knew It, I Knew You.
On Monday, June 1, 2026, pop star Taylor Swift announced that she has a new song for the upcoming Disney Pixar movie, Toy Story 5. The song, I Knew It, I Knew You, will release on June 5, 2026 and fans are beyond excited.
Taylor made a post sharing the news on Instagram and wrote, "It’s a *Toy* Story. You knew it! My new original song "I Knew It, I Knew You" for Disney and @pixar’s @toystory 5 will be yours on June 5th."
Taylor Swift and Toy Story is a match made in heaven, but the collaboration has been a dream come true for the 36-year-old singer who has been a long-standing fan of the movies. Talking about her emotions working on the song, she said, "I’ve always dreamed of getting to write for these characters who I've adored since I was a 5 year old kid watching the first Toy Story movie."
She added, "I fell instantly in love with Toy Story 5 when I was lucky enough to see it in its early stages, and I wrote this song as soon as I got home from the screening. Sometimes you just know, right?". The song is available for pre-order exclusively on Taylor Swift's website.
Taylor has been teasing the song for quiet some time now, with mysterious countdowns on her web-store. On April 27, she made a public appearance wearing a blue and white striped dress and carried a yellow purse, representing the movie's popular colour scheme.
Toy Story 5 will bring together the old friends, Woody, Buzz, Jessie and the other as they combat the challenges of the digital age that seems to have distanced Lily from them. The movie hits the theatres on June 19, 2026.