Another blow to Dostana 2: Director Advait Chandan quits over creative differences

Dostana 2 has become one of those projects that seems to be seriously damned. After years of being halted, cast changes and postponements, now another new trouble has dawned upon the film’s making. As per reports, director Advait Chandan who worked for seven months on the project has decided to call it quits. And the reason seems to be a creative clash with the producers.

Dharma Production’s Dostana 2 hits another roadblock amid ongoing uncertainty as the director quits

The film Dostana 2 has been having a rough ride for a long time. Back in 2019 when the film was initially announced, the project had an entirely different cast with Kartik Aaryan, Lakshya, and Janhvi Kapoor as the leads.

The shooting was going smoothly in Goa but behind the scenes drama befell upon the project. Kartik suddenly exited from the production and the film was halted. Karan Johar’s Dharma Production which was backing the film, was left with a disastrous scenario and decided to outcast Kartik forever, but overtime things cooled down.

Meanwhile Collin D'Cunha was also supposed to make his debut as a feature director in this film. However, soon Collin walked out of the production and Advait was brought in. As of February 2026 report, the movie was smoothly going ahead with the renewed cast Vikrant Massey, Lakshya and former Miss India World Sini Shetty, in the lead.