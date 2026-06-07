Henry Cavill joins Kevin Hart for a new Netflix spy comedy about rival agents

Henry Cavill is expected to star alongside Kevin Hart in a yet unnamed action-comedy movie that is currently in development at Netflix. In this upcoming film, Henry and Kevin will portray enemies-turned-partners who must join hands as spies due to a sudden link between them.

Henry Cavill and Kevin Hart Lead new Netflix action comedy

Cavill and Hart portray competing spies who find themselves in each other's company while attending a Lamaze class as a result of their wives becoming friends. As per the synopsis, their double lives converge in ways that are both funny and dangerous. This incident led the two spies to become reluctant accomplices as they embark on a journey to becoming fathers.