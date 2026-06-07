Henry Cavill joins Kevin Hart for a new Netflix spy comedy about rival agents

Henry Cavill is expected to star alongside Kevin Hart in a yet unnamed action-comedy movie that is currently in development at Netflix. In this upcoming film, Henry and Kevin will portray enemies-turned-partners who must join hands as spies due to a sudden link between them.
Cavill and Hart portray competing spies who find themselves in each other's company while attending a Lamaze class as a result of their wives becoming friends. As per the synopsis, their double lives converge in ways that are both funny and dangerous. This incident led the two spies to become reluctant accomplices as they embark on a journey to becoming fathers.
McG is set to direct the film. The script has been penned by Adam Nee, Aaron Nee, and Jonathan Tropper. The movie draws its inspiration from a short story penned by Sean Lewis. The production is backed by 21 Laps Entertainment, owned by Shawn Levy and Maximum Effort Productions owned by Ryan Reynolds. Meanwhile, Hart is also serving as producer of the film through his Hartbeat banner along with Luke Kelly-Clyne and Bryan Smiley. Levy and Dan Levine will act as producers for 21 Laps Entertainment.
This casting marks yet another blockbuster from Netflix for the rising star Henry Cavill. He is no stranger to Netflix as he was the lead in their popular show The Witcher, along with Millie Bobby Brown in the Enola Holmes movies.
There are a few more major projects that Henry Cavill is working on. The first one is an upcoming project titled Highlander, which will be directed by Chad Stahelski, who also directed the John Wick series. The other one is the adaptation of Voltron, which will come on Rawson Marshall Thurber’s directorial.
Kevin Hart has established a good relationship with Netflix, thanks to films like Lift, Me Time, The Man From Toronto, and Fatherhood, which was based on a true story. Kevin Hart was the star of Netflix's recent comedy roast show. Henry Cavill’s latest comedy movie comes at a time when Hart is developing his films for the streamer. His next Netflix release 72 Hours will premiere on July 24.
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