Lagaan’s 25th anniversary: Aamir Khan reportedly plans grand reunion for cast and crew in Mumbai

With the approaching Lagaan’s 25th anniversary, Aamir Khan is being claimed to be working on a big celebration for this occasion. This will be a huge get-together where, apart from actors, other technicians and crew members involved in making the most celebrated movie of Bollywood will come together.

Lagaan's 25th anniversary reportedly to feature special reunion and theatrical re-release

According to reports, the celebration of this occasion will commence with the cinematic revival of Lagaan on June 12. The next day on June 13, there is an event that will take place in the five-star hotel of Mumbai. Lagaan's 25th anniversary celebration may not be considered to be an ordinary cast reunion. According to reports, that it will be organized with the purpose of paying homage to all those who have contributed their bit to this particular project. It seems that almost all members of this film's crew have been invited for this event.