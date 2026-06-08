Lagaan’s 25th anniversary: Aamir Khan reportedly plans grand reunion for cast and crew in Mumbai

With the approaching Lagaan’s 25th anniversary, Aamir Khan is being claimed to be working on a big celebration for this occasion. This will be a huge get-together where, apart from actors, other technicians and crew members involved in making the most celebrated movie of Bollywood will come together.
According to reports, the celebration of this occasion will commence with the cinematic revival of Lagaan on June 12. The next day on June 13, there is an event that will take place in the five-star hotel of Mumbai. Lagaan's 25th anniversary celebration may not be considered to be an ordinary cast reunion. According to reports, that it will be organized with the purpose of paying homage to all those who have contributed their bit to this particular project. It seems that almost all members of this film's crew have been invited for this event.
Aamir Khan is reportedly excited to reconnect with the cast and crew of Lagaan, which will certainly be a wonderful opportunity for them all to spend some time together reminiscing about their experiences while making the film. This reunion will be a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for the Lagaan team to come back together after nearly 25 years apart.
Lagaan's 25th anniversary is quite a milestone considering how much this movie has done in shaping the way Indian movies are now viewed. It is a movie released in the year 2001 and was directed by the famous Ashutosh Gowariker. This movie was well received not only in India but worldwide and even made it to the Oscar nominations for Best Foreign Language Film.
The story is set during colonial times in India in 1893, where a community of villagers finds themselves struggling from very high taxation rates levied by the British government. However, their fortunes take a positive turn when they find themselves pitted against the British in a cricket match; victory will bring about freedom from the taxation nightmare.
Lagaan's 25th Anniversary is expected to bring together outstanding ensemble cast, which includes, Gracy Singh, Rachel Shelley, Paul Blackthorne, Suhasini Mulay, Kulbhushan Kharbanda, Raghubir Yadav, Yashpal Sharma, and many more.
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