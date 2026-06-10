Tamil filmmaker-producer Bharathiraja passes away at 84

One of Tamil cinema’s iconic directors Bharathirajaa passed away here on Wednesday. He was 84.

Legendary Tamil director Bharathiraja passes away

The veteran director, who is considered to be a trendsetter in Tamil and Indian cinema, had been battling health issues for some time now.

Known for showcasing the rural Tamil lifestyle with flair on screen with his movies, many of which dealt with societal problems, Bharathiraja, whose opening lines En Iniya Tamil Makkale... are popular in Tamil Nadu to this day, was known for his brilliant direction and his ability to spot new talent.