Chethan Cheenu returns to Tamil cinema with Valluvan, shares update on Gentleman 2

Directed by debutant Shankar Sarathi, Valluvan has generated interest for more than one reason. “Members of filmmaker Vetri Maaran’s team, known for acclaimed works such as Visaaranai and Paava Kadhaigal, have worked on the project, lending it a gritty, hard-hitting feel. The film is inspired by a Thirukkural, and explores the disturbing issue of child abuse while also examining how power and privilege can influence the pursuit of justice.”

Chethan recalls being immediately drawn to the project when Shankar Sarathi narrated the script to him in Hyderabad. “He spent nearly two hours narrating the story, and I knew straight away that it was something special,” he says. “I told him that this film had the potential to change my career. His name is Shankar; my favourite director is Shankar, and I had a feeling this project could have the same impact on me that Gentleman had on Arjun sir.”

And in a twist that felt almost cosmic, Chethan received a call from the team behind Gentleman offering him the lead role in its sequel. “When you really want something, the universe has a way of making it happen.” The sequel, which marks producer KT Kunjumon’s comeback, began production over a year ago but was paused due to the elections. “Shooting is expected to resume soon. It’s being mounted on a huge scale. Kunjumon sir wants the film to resonate with younger audiences, so he’s in no rush to wrap it up.”