Abar Hawa Bodol review: Bengali body swap sequel is worth a watch

When Hawa Bodol had released back in 2013, it gave Bengali cinema a fresh story and an unique take on the oft-quoted idiom, "the grass is greener on the other side".

The Parambrata Chatterjee directed film chronicled the chaos that followed after two childhood friends, Jeet (Parambrata) and Raj (Rudranil Ghosh) met after years and wished to live the life of the other.

13 years later, Abar Hawa Bodol returns with a more emotionally complicated plot. While the comedy is alive and well, it is a film that forces us to think: is it really easy to be living someone else's life?

Abar Hawa Bodol is an emotional take on friendship and the fragility of life

Bengali actor-director Parambrata Chatterjee returns to captain the ship once more as he leads the winds of change. He is not only back on the director's chair but has also reprised his role as Jeet (Satrajit) along with Rudranil Ghosh's Raj (Rajarshi). Raima Sen returns to play Jeet's frustrated wife, Tanuka as Anusha Viswanathan joins the cast as Kajallata.