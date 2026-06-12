Parambrata Chatterjee on his latest directorial venture, Abar Hawa Bodol

Parambrata Chatterjee returns to the world of Hawa Bodol after 13 years with the sequel, Abar Hawa Bodol, both as director and actor. He reprised his role alongside Rudranil Ghosh and Raima Sen.

The plot revolves around two friends, Jeet and Raj and the fun begins when their bodies get swapped, leading to hilarious confusions and emotional turmoil. In this conversation, Parambrata reflects on revisiting the beloved characters, balancing nostalgia with new expectations, and why the sequel aims to be larger in scale and emotion than the original film.