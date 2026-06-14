Is Steven Spielberg’s Disclosure Day cursed? Here's what a priest claimed about the film

Steven Spielberg has been at the centre of debate for unusual comments made on his recently launched sci-fi movie Disclosure Day. The film, met with outrageous claims by a Roman Catholic priest from Tennessee. The director’s comments about religion and alien life during an interview were later interpreted by the priest as spiritually dangerous, sparking viral debate online.
The director of E.T., Saving Private Ryan, and other successful movies, Steven Spielberg, mentioned that Disclosure Day could provoke some tough questions from a Christian perspective. Indeed, the interview focused on whether or not humans are unique beings on Earth and how such a notion could impact the world of religions. The statements were purely philosophical. Nevertheless, they provoked an immediate response from a representative of the church.
Father Dan Reehil was quick to respond to this through a video uploaded on YouTube, where he fiercely criticized the views expressed by Spielberg and the motives behind the movie. He said, “Why would you make a movie with the distinct outcome being people’s faith would be shaken or lost? That seems very much like something the Antichrist would do, or Satan.” His remarks quickly circulated online, drawing widespread attention and criticism.
Father Dan Reehil took it a step further and said the movie could have spiritual repercussions by its very existence. He said, “One of the things that comes to mind is that the movie itself. I’m not saying this is what was done, but this could be done. The movie could be consecrated to Satan, and demons can be attached to the movie.” He further added, “You know, they could put a curse over the film that all who watch it would have demons provoke them. It could happen. We don’t know if it did, but it could.”
Moreover, the priest stated that a similar spiritual power was linked with heavy metal and rock music. He advised viewers not to see the movie. These remarks have gone viral, and many users on social media platforms responded with astonishment and amusement.
However, despite the heated argument, Disclosure Day continues to do well financially, having grossed an estimated $19 million on the first day alone, screening in 3,824 theatres across North America.