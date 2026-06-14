Is Steven Spielberg’s Disclosure Day cursed? Here's what a priest claimed about the film

Father Dan Reehil was quick to respond to this through a video uploaded on YouTube, where he fiercely criticized the views expressed by Spielberg and the motives behind the movie. He said, “Why would you make a movie with the distinct outcome being people’s faith would be shaken or lost? That seems very much like something the Antichrist would do, or Satan.” His remarks quickly circulated online, drawing widespread attention and criticism.

Father Dan Reehil took it a step further and said the movie could have spiritual repercussions by its very existence. He said, “One of the things that comes to mind is that the movie itself. I’m not saying this is what was done, but this could be done. The movie could be consecrated to Satan, and demons can be attached to the movie.” He further added, “You know, they could put a curse over the film that all who watch it would have demons provoke them. It could happen. We don’t know if it did, but it could.”