Karan Johar’s production house enters Malayalam cinema with Odiyan

Filmmaker Karan Johar on Tuesday announced that his banner Dharma Productions is stepping into the world of Malayalam cinema with the upcoming film Odiyan starring Prithviraj Sukumaran and Manju Warrier.
Odiyan: The Age of Illusion is an epic rooted in the folklore and cultural mythology of 19th-century Kerala. The film is produced by Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, and Supriya Menon and directed by Rahul Sadasivan.
Karan shared the first look of the film on Instagram, which featured a round frame with intricate baroque detailing and skeletal remains of a small horned creature.
Karan wrote on Instagram: “We at @dharmamovies are taking our first step into the world of Malayalam cinema and I am proud to announce that we have the best partners to do it with. Prithviraj, we’ve come such a long way with multiple collaborations behind us and hopefully many more ahead of us too.”
“It gives us great pride to announce our film - Odiyan, directed by the supremely talented @rahulsadasivan_ . His knack for eery storytelling rooted in folklore is a feat in this age of cinema. Bringing this to life on screen is the exceptional @manju.warrier & of course, our favourite Prithviraj himself. Coming soon!”
The film is about a terrifying shape-shifter from Kerala legend, whose fury descends on a powerful matriarchal household, setting off a battle between truth and illusion that crackles with myth, menace and psychological weight.
Actor Prithviraj Sukumaran said in a statement, “The Odiyan is not just a myth, it is a piece of Kerala's identity, a legend that has travelled through generations and continues to hold a powerful place in our cultural consciousness.”
Rahul Sadasivan, film director, said that folklore has always been a powerful source of fear because it exists in the space between memory, belief, and imagination.
“With Odiyan: The Age of Illusion, I wanted to revisit one of Kerala’s most enduring legends and bring it to life through a cinematic language rooted in atmosphere, mystery, and emotion,” Sadasivan added.