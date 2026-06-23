Eetha teaser: Shraddha Kapoor steps into the role of Lavani icon Vithabai Bhau Mang Narayangaonkar

The first thing the Eetha teaser does is make Bollywood feel unusually small. The woman at its centre seems larger than the machinery trying to recreate her. The teaser for Eetha, directed by Laxman Utekar and starring Shraddha Kapoor as legendary tamasha icon Vithabai Bhau Mang Narayangaonkar, appears to understand that performance, for women like Vithabai, was survival. Eetha is a film about how Indian entertainment has always been built on women who were expected to perform through pain.
Shraddha Kapoor, heavily pregnant, dressed in a traditional nauvari saree, writhes in labour backstage while the sound of dholki and crowd whistles continue outside. Then comes the shot everyone is talking about — the performer returning to stage almost immediately after childbirth.
To Maharashtra, Vithabai Bhau Mang Narayangaonkar was not merely a Lavani dancer. Born into the Mang community and raised inside the rough, itinerant world of Tamasha theatre, Vithabai became one of the most celebrated folk performers of the 20th century. Villages waited for her performances, crowds travelled miles for her stage shows. Her command over Lavani made her legendary. But her fame existed inside a contradiction. Tamasha performers were adored publicly and judged privately. Audiences worshipped them at night and morally policed them by morning. Folk women performers were desired, applauded but also financially exploited.
Vithabai rose anyway. Accounts from her life describe astonishing physical stamina and almost mythological dedication to performance. Stories about her returning to stage after childbirth have survived because they captured something brutal about the economics of folk art: the show could not stop. If the performer stopped, income stopped. If income stopped, survival stopped. That is what makes the Eetha teaser unexpectedly powerful.
The teaser shows sweat-soaked backstage chaos. Oil lamps, red stage curtains, dusty village fairgrounds. Pair that with Ajay-Atul’s thunderous folk-inflected score. Laxman Utekar seemed more interested in recreating the physical exhaustion of live folk performance. And Shraddha Kapoor looks so committed.
This may be the biggest tonal departure of her career. Gone is the polished girl-next-door that defined much of her mainstream image. Here, her eyes are sharp, voice louder and body language grounded in stage performance. Whether she fully disappears into the role remains to be seen, but the teaser suggests real ambition.
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