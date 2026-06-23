Eetha teaser: Shraddha Kapoor steps into the role of Lavani icon Vithabai Bhau Mang Narayangaonkar

The first thing the Eetha teaser does is make Bollywood feel unusually small. The woman at its centre seems larger than the machinery trying to recreate her. The teaser for Eetha, directed by Laxman Utekar and starring Shraddha Kapoor as legendary tamasha icon Vithabai Bhau Mang Narayangaonkar, appears to understand that performance, for women like Vithabai, was survival. Eetha is a film about how Indian entertainment has always been built on women who were expected to perform through pain.

Shraddha Kapoor stuns as Vithabai in Eetha teaser

Shraddha Kapoor, heavily pregnant, dressed in a traditional nauvari saree, writhes in labour backstage while the sound of dholki and crowd whistles continue outside. Then comes the shot everyone is talking about — the performer returning to stage almost immediately after childbirth.