Dhurandhar 2 trailer reportedly postponed due to lunar eclipse

In the previous month, the Central Board of Film Certification had issued a clearance for the first promotional view of the film. The teaser has received an A classification (Adults Only). The official running time is one minute and forty-eight seconds.

Dhurandhar 2 is directed by Aditya Dhar and features Ranveer Singh in the leading role. The film is a follow-up to the hit film Dhurandhar, and is scheduled for release in theatres on March 19, 2026.

The film's cast has heightened its appeal: Ranveer Singh, R.Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal and Sara Arjun in major roles. Also, Yami Gautam is said to have a significant cameo as an undercover intelligence officer. There is also a lot of conversation around the character of Bade Sahab.