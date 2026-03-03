Dhurandhar 2 trailer reportedly postponed due to lunar eclipse

It has been confirmed by the producers of Dhurandhar 2 or Dhurandhar: The Revenge that they've planned to have their trailer released today. But the date was changed after learning about a lunar eclipse occurring on March 3, 2026.
The period of the eclipse is from 3:20 p.m. to 6:47 p.m., and the inauspicious time frame is from approximately 9:39 a.m. to 6:46 p.m. The release of Dhurandhar 2 trailer was supposed to happen in the afternoon, just before the eclipse. But because of the inauspicious time frame, the team chose instead to push back the trailer´s release date. The digital trailer is expected to debut on March 5 or 6.
In the previous month, the Central Board of Film Certification had issued a clearance for the first promotional view of the film. The teaser has received an A classification (Adults Only). The official running time is one minute and forty-eight seconds.
Dhurandhar 2 is directed by Aditya Dhar and features Ranveer Singh in the leading role. The film is a follow-up to the hit film Dhurandhar, and is scheduled for release in theatres on March 19, 2026.
The film's cast has heightened its appeal: Ranveer Singh, R.Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal and Sara Arjun in major roles. Also, Yami Gautam is said to have a significant cameo as an undercover intelligence officer. There is also a lot of conversation around the character of Bade Sahab.