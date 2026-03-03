Here’s when you can expect Dhurandhar: The Revenge to release

The countdown to what promises to be one of the biggest battles of the year in Bollywood has officially begun. With Dhurandhar: The Revenge locked in for a worldwide theatrical release on March 19, fans of the gritty sequel have been searching the internet for any hint of what the upcoming release might look like. However, recent rumors of a trailer release today have officially been shot down, keeping fans guessing for just a little bit longer.

Reports on trailer release date of Dhurandhar: The Revenge go viral

Speculations have reached a fever pitch in recent days with rumours of an online release of the trailer for Dhurandhar: The Revenge scheduled for March 3 to coincide with the celebrations of Holi. However, trade experts have since clarified the situation, stating that the makers have still not made an official announcement regarding the release of the trailer. While the release of the trailer is expected to be an aggressive one, potentially beginning with the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Center, the makers have requested fans to wait for an official confirmation.