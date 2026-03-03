Here’s when you can expect Dhurandhar: The Revenge to release

The countdown to what promises to be one of the biggest battles of the year in Bollywood has officially begun. With Dhurandhar: The Revenge locked in for a worldwide theatrical release on March 19, fans of the gritty sequel have been searching the internet for any hint of what the upcoming release might look like. However, recent rumors of a trailer release today have officially been shot down, keeping fans guessing for just a little bit longer.
Speculations have reached a fever pitch in recent days with rumours of an online release of the trailer for Dhurandhar: The Revenge scheduled for March 3 to coincide with the celebrations of Holi. However, trade experts have since clarified the situation, stating that the makers have still not made an official announcement regarding the release of the trailer. While the release of the trailer is expected to be an aggressive one, potentially beginning with the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Center, the makers have requested fans to wait for an official confirmation.
Directed by Aditya Dhar, the sequel to the monumental success of the 2025 original is set to continue the story with Ranveer Singh reprising his lead role in the vast ensemble cast that includes R Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna and Arjun Rampal. The story is set to take a deeper look at the rise of Hamza Ali Mazari and the darker aspects that come with the price of power and the idea of loyalty. Adding to the mystery and intrigue surrounding this film is the alleged cameo appearance of Yami Gautam in a high-stakes undercover intelligence officer role.
The scale of this film is said to be unprecedented in the history of Bollywood cinema. According to industry reports, Dhurandhar 2 is set to become one of the longest films in the history of Hindi cinema with a runtime that is said to be around 235 minutes. Despite the near four-hour runtime, the ‘A‘ certificate teaser has set a sharp and intense tone that indicates that every minute of this film is set to be action-packed and worth the wait.