Ram Charan’s Peddi team asks fans not to believe rumours on social media about film’s run time

The team of director Buchi Babu Sana’s eagerly awaited rural action drama Peddi, featuring actor Ram Charan in the lead, has now urged fans not to believe any rumours doing the rounds on social media on the film's final run time.

Team Peddi has this request for netizens

Publicist Vamsi Sekhar took to his X timeline to say, "Don’t believe any rumours circulating online about the final runtime of #Peddi. Only the first half of 'Peddi' has been locked and the RR too (is) in the completion stage by A.R.Rahman. The second half is currently in the final shooting stage, with editing progressing simultaneously at a brisk pace. It will be completed very soon. Everything is right on track for the grand release on April 30, 2026. @AlwaysRamCharan @BuchibabuSana@vriddhicinemas."

Just hours ago, the makers of the film released Rai Rai Raa Raa, the intro song of actor Ram Charan in the film, much to the delight of fans and film buffs.

Oscar winner A R Rahman has scored a full-throttle dance number packed with pulsating beats and infectious rhythm. In a rare and exciting move, Rahman himself has lent vocals to the song, and his voice adds a distinct charm, giving the track an iconic edge. The result is an electrifying introduction song.