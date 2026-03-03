Vishal meets Boman Irani on Purushan sets, calls him 'jewel'

Actor Vishal, who recently met Bollywood star Boman Irani on the sets of director Sundar C’s upcoming film Purushan, has described him as a 'jewel'.
Vishal, who plays the lead in the action entertainer, shared photographs of himself with Boman Irani on Instagram. He wrote,“Happened to meet the most versatile actor in the Indian film industry and one of my favourite on-screen performers, our very own jewel, the wonderful Boman Irani. It was a pleasant surprise to have him on the sets of #Purushan.”
The actor also added, “I’ve heard about his screenwriting workshops, which he conducts for free. I’m looking forward to attending one of his sessions.” It may be recalled that in January, the makers of Sundar C’s film announced the title as Purushan.
At the time, Vishal took to X to share a link to the film’s promo, writing, “…wishing my darling brother a very, very happy, entertaining and fun-filled birthday.”
Calling Sundar C his favourite director, he added, “…I am super happy to kickstart my next film #Vishal36 titled #Purushan with him for the fourth time, after the grand success of #MadhaGajaRaja!”
Vishal also spoke about reuniting with Tamannaah Bhatia, who plays the female lead. He wrote, “Produced by Dhiya ACS, and joining hands once again with my darling @tamannaahspeaks for the third time, it feels great to team up after so long! It’s going to be a super fun ride with plenty to offer from the evergreen mass moviemaker, backed by a stellar star cast including #YogiBabu and a powerful technical team — #DOP: Gopi Amarnaath, #Music: Hip Hop Tamizha, and many others. Can’t wait to share more updates soon!”
The title promo shows Vishal portraying Tamannaah’s husband, who appears to be docile and subservient, while she clearly takes charge of the household.
As she watches a television serial while sipping a beverage, Vishal is seen mopping the floor. Their neighbour, television actor Yogi Babu, enters carrying clothes that Tamannaah had put out to dry. He explains it was about to rain, so he thought to bring them in.
Tamannaah thanks him warmly and praises him to her husband, subtly belittling Vishal in the process. She then asks Vishal to make tea for Yogi Babu. While he obeys, he senses assassins entering the house. A major fight ensues in the kitchen, yet Vishal continues making tea. Yogi Babu, who comes to fetch a glass of water, witnesses Vishal taking down the attackers, though Tamannaah remains unaware of her husband’s capabilities.
The film features music by HipHop Tamizha, cinematography by Gopi Amarnath, and editing by Roger. It is produced by ACS Arun Kumar.
