Vishal meets Boman Irani on Purushan sets, calls him 'jewel'

Actor Vishal, who recently met Bollywood star Boman Irani on the sets of director Sundar C’s upcoming film Purushan, has described him as a 'jewel'.

Vishal, who plays the lead in the action entertainer, shared photographs of himself with Boman Irani on Instagram. He wrote,“Happened to meet the most versatile actor in the Indian film industry and one of my favourite on-screen performers, our very own jewel, the wonderful Boman Irani. It was a pleasant surprise to have him on the sets of #Purushan.”

The actor also added, “I’ve heard about his screenwriting workshops, which he conducts for free. I’m looking forward to attending one of his sessions.” It may be recalled that in January, the makers of Sundar C’s film announced the title as Purushan.

At the time, Vishal took to X to share a link to the film’s promo, writing, “…wishing my darling brother a very, very happy, entertaining and fun-filled birthday.”

Calling Sundar C his favourite director, he added, “…I am super happy to kickstart my next film #Vishal36 titled #Purushan with him for the fourth time, after the grand success of #MadhaGajaRaja!”