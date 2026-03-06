Has the plot of Toxic leaked? Rumoured synopsis sparks debate

The speculation surrounding the plot began after a rumoured synopsis went viral on the platform. The synopsis read, "In the lawless heat of old-world Goa, Raya, a ruthless femboy mobster, is forced into a sham marriage with Nadia, a rival lesbian heir. Raya weaponizes the union, unleashing a violent, stylish tyranny to crush the coastal cartels and seize absolute control."

The makers of Toxic have not yet commented on the floating rumours, so whether the synopsis is at all true, cannot be ascertained. It is, however, certain, that fans have become really invested in this leaked plot. Many fans think that the plot sounds plausible and may actually be real. However, some feel that is not the case. One user wrote on Reddit, "This is some fan edit. Personally done out of spite during the D2 vs Toxic clash fan wars."

With no official confirmation or denial, fans will have to wait for the movie to find out the truth. With the release pushed by 3 months, the wait has only become longer. Yash had talked about the film when the release had been delayed, saying, "Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-ups is a film we conceptualized with the vision to create cinema for a global audience...However, the current uncertainty, especially in the Middle East, has created a situation that impacts our goal to reach and connect with the widest possible audience. Therefore, in the interest of our partners and our audience, we have made the difficult but carefully considered decision to reschedule our release."

The film will also star Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi and Tara Sutaria, among others.