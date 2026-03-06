Korpur trailer launch: Arindam Sil’s political crime thriller set for March 19 release

The movie has a prominent ensemble cast anchored by National Award-winning actress Rituparna Sengupta. Other cast members are Bratya Basu, Shahebb Chattopadhyay, Arindam Sil, Arpan Ghoshal, Lahoma Bhattacharya, and Ananya Banerjee. This film also marks the acting debut of the well-known journalist and political figure Kunal Ghosh.

The movie features numerous actors in supporting roles, including Rumki Chatterjee, Kanad Maitra, Sanjib Sarkar, Sandip Bhattacharya, Pradipta Roy, Avishek De Biswas, Payel Roy and Tapasya Dasgupta.

Firdausul Hasal, who backs the film, articulated how he believes the film is different from most other thrillers after the media launch of the Korpur trailer. He said, “Korpur is a story that challenges perspectives. It is unlike anything. We've produced thriller before. The story, adapted from Dipanwita Roy's bold novel, dares to ask uncomfortable questions. It's rare to find a script that balances political insight with such strong emotional undercurrents."

The film is to hit the theatres on March 19, 2026.