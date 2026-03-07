Director Prabhat Roy returns to the chair with a new short film, Bolai

Director Prabhat Roy has unveiled the cast for his next film, Bolai, which is to go on floors shortly. The National-award winning director, known for films like Pratikar, Shwet Patharer Thala and Subhodristi mong several others is not all set to direct his next film Bolai.
The narrative follows the young boy named Bolai who develops a strange emotional liking with a shimul tree in his courtyard. Having lost his mother early on, in life, he embraces his bond with the tree as one where he pours his heart out to it. However, such a connection is short lived when he shifts base to study outside; and yet that tree becomes his only calling home. With time and in Bolai’s absence something untoward happens involving the tree which stands testament to the fact that the world Bolai had left behind may not be the same one that he would return to.
Roy mentions, “I wanted to make a film on a subject that is emotionally relatable, one that people can easily connect with. Rabindranath Tagore’s Bolai is a story that has lived in the hearts of Bengali readers for generations.” He continues, “The film is currently in pre-production, and the process is bringing back many memories of the way I used to work in the old days. Considering my health and age, I have chosen to make this a short film rather than a full-length feature.”
Roy has worked with the who’s who of the industry including Sharmila Tagore, Victor Banerjee, Ranjit Mallick, Mithun Chakraborty, Chiranjeet Chakraborty, Madhabi Mukherjee, Shakuntala Barua, Roopa Ganguly, Soumitra Chatterjee, Tapas Paul, Prosenjit Chatterjee, Satabdi Roy, Deboshree Roy, Aparna Sen, Rituparna Sengupta and many others. In Bolai, he has chosen Kaushik Sen, Anujoy Chattopadhyay, Basabdatta Chatterjee and Phalguni Chatterjee to play the leads.
After an 11 years hiatus from the Director’s chair and battling serious health issues, Roy is now set to make Bolai. The music is being composed by Kabir Suman while the script, dialogue and casting is by Ekta Bhattacharjee. He mentions, “I am not very familiar with many actors and technicians of the new generation, but Ekta introduced me to several of them, and I am truly looking forward to working with such talented people. We are adapting the original story while keeping its essence intact, with only a few changes in the emotional dynamics between the characters. It is a deeply emotional and touching story at its heart, a nature-centric family drama.”
Bolai will go on floors soon.