Director Prabhat Roy returns to the chair with a new short film, Bolai

The narrative follows the young boy named Bolai who develops a strange emotional liking with a shimul tree in his courtyard. Having lost his mother early on, in life, he embraces his bond with the tree as one where he pours his heart out to it. However, such a connection is short lived when he shifts base to study outside; and yet that tree becomes his only calling home. With time and in Bolai’s absence something untoward happens involving the tree which stands testament to the fact that the world Bolai had left behind may not be the same one that he would return to.

Roy mentions, “I wanted to make a film on a subject that is emotionally relatable, one that people can easily connect with. Rabindranath Tagore’s Bolai is a story that has lived in the hearts of Bengali readers for generations.” He continues, “The film is currently in pre-production, and the process is bringing back many memories of the way I used to work in the old days. Considering my health and age, I have chosen to make this a short film rather than a full-length feature.”