Bharath’s Kaalidas 2 set for April 3 theatrical release

Actor Bharath’s upcoming investigative thriller Kaalidas 2 is set to release in theatres on April 3, the makers have announced. Directed by Sri Senthil, the film is the sequel to the thriller Kaalidas. The second instalment is being produced by K Senthil and N Yogeshwaran under the Five Star banner.

Bharath’s investigative thriller Kaalidas 2 to release in theatres on April 3

Alongside Bharath, the film also features Ajay Karthi in a key role. The cast includes Bhavani Sre, Sangita, Abarnathi, Ananth Nag, TM Karthik, and Singam Jayavel. The film has generated considerable buzz among fans, largely because it continues the story of the hit film Kaalidas. It also marks the return of actress Sangita to the big screen after a long break.

A teaser released earlier shows Bharath, who plays a police officer, receiving a distress call from a terrified woman pleading for help. The clip is accompanied by a voiceover that reflects on crime and punishment, suggesting that while the law delivers justice for many crimes, some punishments come from within. The teaser also reveals that Bhavani Sre plays a cop alongside Bharath. The film carries the tagline Monster Hunt.

Sources close to the production say the sequel will feature greater suspense and danger, while exploring the themes of crime and justice more deeply.

On the technical side, the film’s music is composed by Sam CS, while cinematography is handled by Suresh Bala. Editing is by Bhuvan Srinivasan, and production design is by G Durairaj. The screenplay has been written by Aravindan Anand, with art direction by A Raja. Dance choreography is by Bobby, while stunt sequences are designed by Om Prakash.

Sound design is handled by Tapas Nayak, lyrics are written by Mohanraj, and costumes are designed by Dorothy Jai. Bharath was last seen onscreen in Veera Vanakkam, in which she shared screen space with Samuthirakani. The film revolves around a caste crisis and a love story in rural Tamil setting.

For more updates, join/follow our

https://www.whatsapp.com/channel/0029Vb677uz60eBXiDYheb0n

https://t.me/+qUK5DvyQQJI2NWFl

https://www.youtube.com/indulgeexpress