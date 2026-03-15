Oscars 2026 menu revealed: 7,000 glasses of champagne, 600 pizzas and edible gold desserts await Hollywood

Hollywood's biggest night is set to return and shine brightly on the Dolby Theatre stage. But there will also be an equally brilliant the menu at this year’s Governors Ball. Celebrity chef Wolfgang Puck will be serving up the Oscar 2026 menu and it will feature over 70 different items, including an enormous selection of comfort foods, and an extravagant dessert buffet for almost 1500 people.
Wolfgang Puck, the celebrity chef, is at the helm of this Oscar catering for the thirty-second time. He has a team of 75 savoury chefs and 45 pastry chefs who will prepare a vast selection of dishes worldwide. The Oscar 2026 menu promises a multi-station feast. Wolfgang said, “Comfort food is always the people's favorite food, like our chicken pot pie, smoked salmon pizza, our macaroni and cheese or the mini Wagyu burgers,”
The Oscar 2026 menu will feature 7000 glasses of champagne and 5 different types of wine. There will also be approximately 90 kilos of steak served, along with 600 pizzas.
The versatility of the Oscar 2026 menu offers attendees an opportunity to taste classic food and gourmet creations. There will be a Japanese izakaya station where diners will be able to experience fresh grilled seafood. An Italian gelato machine will offer freshly churned ice cream, and a pizza oven using wood as fuel will create authentic Italian style pizzas. There are also many additional food stations such as steak frites carving counter, slider bar, handrolls bar, etc.
Desserts are equally awe-inspiring with a patisserie counter, madeleine & tiramisu sections, gelato station, and a chocolate decadence station. A distinctive highlight is the Oscar's gold spraying pop station where all the desserts are finished with edible gold for a dramatic touch.
Approximately 2,000 mini-gold-dusted chocolate statues will be given to attendees. Wolfgang Puck also said that leftover food will go to Skid Row to assist people in need, meaning culinary work won’t be wasted.
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