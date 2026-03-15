Oscars 2026 menu revealed: 7,000 glasses of champagne, 600 pizzas and edible gold desserts await Hollywood

Hollywood's biggest night is set to return and shine brightly on the Dolby Theatre stage. But there will also be an equally brilliant the menu at this year’s Governors Ball. Celebrity chef Wolfgang Puck will be serving up the Oscar 2026 menu and it will feature over 70 different items, including an enormous selection of comfort foods, and an extravagant dessert buffet for almost 1500 people.

Classic comfort food to gold-sprayed desserts: A glimpse of Oscar 2026 menu

Wolfgang Puck, the celebrity chef, is at the helm of this Oscar catering for the thirty-second time. He has a team of 75 savoury chefs and 45 pastry chefs who will prepare a vast selection of dishes worldwide. The Oscar 2026 menu promises a multi-station feast. Wolfgang said, “Comfort food is always the people's favorite food, like our chicken pot pie, smoked salmon pizza, our macaroni and cheese or the mini Wagyu burgers,”