British Council India is back with the 12th edition of Five Films for Freedom

The British Council in India is back with the 12th edition of the Five Films for Freedom. This global online (and offline) short films screening will take place at various centres across the country till March 29, 2026. Held in collaboration with the British Film Institute’s Flare: London LGBTQIA+ Film Festival, this year the spotlight will be on UK, Mexico, Brazil, Vietnam and France. This festival has been marking a significant step in bringing queer voices to the spotlight for a little over a decade.
Kristy Matheson, Director of BFI Festivals, says, “These stories move across borders instantly. They show everyday courage, tenderness and identity, and when they’re seen globally, they create connection in places where representation still really matters.”
This year, five films have been chosen from across the globe. I Hate Helen by Katie Lambert from the UK highlights the nuances of denial when you start feeling attracted towards someone of the same sex. Rag Dolls by Amy Adler from USA/ Mexico is a 12-minute story that follows couple Rosalinda and Diana who are both physically and mentally impaired with different diagnosis, shunned by their family, and witness the prejudice society has for them, in a narrative that follows them for a day. Room 206 by Laurie Bisceglia from France is about Clair who undergoes gender-affirming surgery and is on the path to discover physical and emotional changes.
Sweat by Edward Nguyen from Vietnam follows farm worker Hung who is preparing to cross borders, but even in his final moments discovering desire, selfhood and intimacy. Theo by Manica Palazzo and Joana Galvao from Brazil follows a young individual Theo who begins to discover their existence during school life.
Multiple screenings will be held across the country starting from New Delhi on March 22, 4 pm at India Habitat Centre; Mumbai on March 23 at 2:30 pm at Whistling Woods Auditorium; Kolkata and Santiniketan on March 27 at 6 pm and 5:30 at British Council Library and Arthshila respectively; Bengaluru on March 25 and 28 at 6:30 pm at alliance Francaise Bangalore and Third Space Indiranagar, respectively; and Chennai on March 28 at 5 pm at Allaince Francaise Chennai.