British Council India is back with the 12th edition of Five Films for Freedom

Kristy Matheson, Director of BFI Festivals, says, “These stories move across borders instantly. They show everyday courage, tenderness and identity, and when they’re seen globally, they create connection in places where representation still really matters.”

This year, five films have been chosen from across the globe. I Hate Helen by Katie Lambert from the UK highlights the nuances of denial when you start feeling attracted towards someone of the same sex. Rag Dolls by Amy Adler from USA/ Mexico is a 12-minute story that follows couple Rosalinda and Diana who are both physically and mentally impaired with different diagnosis, shunned by their family, and witness the prejudice society has for them, in a narrative that follows them for a day. Room 206 by Laurie Bisceglia from France is about Clair who undergoes gender-affirming surgery and is on the path to discover physical and emotional changes.