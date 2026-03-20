Sukanya Boruah on Not A Hero, Berlinale recognition, and her journey into cinema

Actress Sukanya Boruah, who recently made her film debut with Rima Das’s Not A Hero, an Indian-Singaporean coming-of-age drama, which went on to receive a Special Mention at the 2026 Berlin International Film Festival, is on cloud nine about the film’s recognition.

When asked about the audience’s reaction at the festival, she says, “The response was really special. Audiences were very curious and engaged with the story. What touched me the most was that even people from completely different cultures could connect with the emotions in the film. It reminded me that honest stories can travel beyond language and geography.”

Not A Hero explores themes of belonging and identity. What does that theme mean to her personally? “For me, belonging is something we all keep searching for in different ways. Sometimes we feel we belong to a place, sometimes to people, and sometimes even to a certain version of ourselves. This film gently explores that journey and how stepping into unfamiliar spaces can help you understand who you really are.”

She adds, “What drew me to the film was the honesty of the story and the way it quietly explores human relationships. Rima Das has a very sensitive way of telling stories that feel extremely real. In the film, I play the boy’s aunt, who lives alone in the house. She carries a lot of bitterness and unresolved anger because of something that happened in the past involving her brother. Because of that, she has built emotional walls around herself. When the boy encounters her, their relationship is not immediately warm; there is distance, tension, and silence. But underneath that bitterness, there is also a very human side to her. She is someone shaped by pain and loneliness. I found that complexity very interesting to explore as an actor.”