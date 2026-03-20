Sukanya Boruah on Not A Hero, Berlinale recognition, and her journey into cinema

Actress Sukanya Boruah, who recently made her film debut with Rima Das’s Not A Hero, an Indian-Singaporean coming-of-age drama, which went on to receive a Special Mention at the 2026 Berlin International Film Festival, is on cloud nine about the film’s recognition.
When asked about the audience’s reaction at the festival, she says, “The response was really special. Audiences were very curious and engaged with the story. What touched me the most was that even people from completely different cultures could connect with the emotions in the film. It reminded me that honest stories can travel beyond language and geography.”
Not A Hero explores themes of belonging and identity. What does that theme mean to her personally? “For me, belonging is something we all keep searching for in different ways. Sometimes we feel we belong to a place, sometimes to people, and sometimes even to a certain version of ourselves. This film gently explores that journey and how stepping into unfamiliar spaces can help you understand who you really are.”
She adds, “What drew me to the film was the honesty of the story and the way it quietly explores human relationships. Rima Das has a very sensitive way of telling stories that feel extremely real. In the film, I play the boy’s aunt, who lives alone in the house. She carries a lot of bitterness and unresolved anger because of something that happened in the past involving her brother. Because of that, she has built emotional walls around herself. When the boy encounters her, their relationship is not immediately warm; there is distance, tension, and silence. But underneath that bitterness, there is also a very human side to her. She is someone shaped by pain and loneliness. I found that complexity very interesting to explore as an actor.”
Talking about her experience working with Rima Das, Sukanya says, “Working with Rima was a very organic experience. She creates a space where actors can just be themselves rather than ‘perform’. Her storytelling is very rooted and honest, which made the whole process feel natural and collaborative. Honestly, the entire experience of shooting in the village was memorable. The quiet mornings, the landscapes, and the simplicity of daily life really stayed with me. It didn’t always feel like a film set; it felt like living in that particular space. The entire experience was very special for me.”
Throwing light on how her acting journey began, she says, “My journey into acting happened quite organically. It wasn’t something I planned strategically. I’ve been involved in cultural activities since childhood. I’ve always been curious about imagining myself as an actor and being on screen, and slowly opportunities started coming my way because of self-belief. One project led to another, and that’s how the journey unfolded.”
When asked which actors or filmmakers have inspired her the most, she says, “I deeply admire filmmakers who stay true to their roots while telling stories that connect globally. I’m inspired by storytellers who focus on honesty rather than spectacle. Watching different kinds of cinema has always motivated me to explore storytelling in my own way. I like actors such as Rajkummar Rao, Irrfan Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra, Naseeruddin Shah, Radhika Apte, Timothée Chalamet, Robert De Niro, Bradley Cooper, Julia Roberts, and many more.”
And what kind of roles or projects would she like to explore in the future? “I am open to exploring different kinds of characters and stories. What matters most to me is authenticity. I would love to be part of projects that feel meaningful and allow me to step into worlds that are very different from my own. I’m also open to any unique ideas.”
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