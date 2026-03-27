A new Breaking Bad project returns in a way fans never imagined

Over the years, several crime thrillers have left viewers breathless with their gripping storylines, but nothing hits quite like the explosive twists and turns of the narcotics-driven drama Breaking Bad. The series was so goated, that it sparked sequels and spin-offs exploring similar narratives. And now, a brand-new project has been announced and it’s something fans never saw coming.

The new Breaking Bad project is all set to unfold untold stories; all set for its 2026 release

The new venture project is not a TV series or a movie but rather a book that will bring forth all the teeny tiny bits and BTS that the fans might have missed. The book titled Do What You’re Gonna Do: The Definitive Oral History of Breaking Bad, is set to release in Nov this year.

It will bring a closer limelight into the creators’ and actors’ on set routines and how things unfolded over the years in order to create such a masterpiece.

Breaking Bad first premiered on-air in 2008 and was taken off-air in 2013. Unlike today’s shows, it aired through consecutive years without making the audience wait for the thrill and yet it gained superficial love across nations.

The announcement of the book was made official when Dean Norris (Hank Schrader in the series) took to social media and expressed his excitement. He wrote on X, “I’m excited to finally share the cover of my new book DO WHAT YOU’RE GONNA DO—the first oral history and definitive insider account of Breaking Bad. From the writers’ room to the desert, this book is packed with never-before-heard stories and exclusive interviews with the incredible people who brought the show to life.”