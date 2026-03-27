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Bengaluru lines up a packed week of music, theatre and live performances

From high-energy concerts to retro nights and a stage tribute, the city offers something for every culture lover
Bengaluru lines up a packed week of music, theatre and live performances
Def Leppard performs in Bengaluru this weekend
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Bengaluru’s cultural calendar is buzzing this week with a diverse mix of live music and theatre. From high-energy gigs and large-scale concerts to intimate performances and a stage production rooted in art history, the lineup brings together a range of sounds, styles and stories. Whether you are in the mood for electronic beats, retro classics or a thoughtful theatrical experience, there is plenty to choose from across the city.

Def Leppard
Def Leppard

Rock royalty

Rock & roll legends, Def Leppard brings its India tour to Bengaluru with iconic hits like Pour Some Sugar on Me and Photograph. Expect soaring vocals, signature riffs and a stadium-scale live show. INR 5,000 onwards. March 29, 5 pm. At NICE Grounds, Madavara.

Karan Aujla
Karan Aujla

Punjabi pulse

Karan Aujla brings his P-Pop Culture Tour to Bengaluru with hits like Softly and Admiring You. Look forward to high-energy Punjabi beats, hip-hop influences and large-scale live production. INR 3,999 onwards. March 29, 6 pm. Terraform Arena, Yelahanka.

Retrospective
Retrospective

Retro revival

Rock band Retrospective is all geared up to perform a set of retro rock, pop, disco and Bollywood classics, featuring hits by Elvis Presley, ABBA, The Beatles, Queen and Bappi Lahiri. Entry free. March 27, 7 pm onwards. At The Quad by BLR, Terminal 1, Kempegowda International Airport, Devanahalli.

Paal Dabba
Paal Dabba

Sound summit

+91 Live: Sound Without Conflict arrives in the city with Paal Dabba, Sanjit Hegde and headliner King, bringing together indie, hip-hop and regional sounds. This youth-led, non-profit festival encourages dialogue and community exchange. Entry free through registration. March 27, 4 pm onwards. At Bhartiya Mall of Bengaluru, Thanisandra Main Road.

Amrita Sher-Gil
Amrita Sher-Gil

Painter’s paradise

Bangalore Little Theatre presents Amrita Sher-Gil, a devised musical directed by Ranji David. With a 30-member cast, the play traces the artist’s journey from European training to a radical Indian visual language. INR 200 onwards. March 28, 7pm & March 29, 11am & 6pm. At Alliance Française de Bangalore, Vasanth Nagar.

Ritviz
Ritviz

Beat bazaar

Ritviz comes to the city with a set that brings together classical influences and electronic beats. Expect an intimate, high-energy night featuring some of his all-time hits. INR 2,000 onwards. March 28, 8 pm. At Cavore, Residency Road.

Kanya band
Kanya band

Saturday shebang

Indian Craft Brewery hosts Saturday Night Live feat Kanya — a Bengaluru based all-women band known for high-energy sets across rock, Bollywood and regional hits. Expect a lively night of music and crowd favourites. INR 200. March 28, 8 pm onwards. At Manyata Tech Park, Nagavara.

Compiled by Anoushka Kundu

Email: indulge@newindianexpress.com

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Bengaluru lines up a packed week of music, theatre and live performances
Concerts, theatre, art and markets: What to do in Bengaluru this week?
bengaluru
Ritviz
Karan Aujla
Bangalore Little Theatre
Paal Dabba
Def Leppard
Sanjit Hegde

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