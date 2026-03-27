Bengaluru lines up a packed week of music, theatre and live performances

Bengaluru’s cultural calendar is buzzing this week with a diverse mix of live music and theatre. From high-energy gigs and large-scale concerts to intimate performances and a stage production rooted in art history, the lineup brings together a range of sounds, styles and stories. Whether you are in the mood for electronic beats, retro classics or a thoughtful theatrical experience, there is plenty to choose from across the city.
Rock royalty
Rock & roll legends, Def Leppard brings its India tour to Bengaluru with iconic hits like Pour Some Sugar on Me and Photograph. Expect soaring vocals, signature riffs and a stadium-scale live show. INR 5,000 onwards. March 29, 5 pm. At NICE Grounds, Madavara.
Punjabi pulse
Karan Aujla brings his P-Pop Culture Tour to Bengaluru with hits like Softly and Admiring You. Look forward to high-energy Punjabi beats, hip-hop influences and large-scale live production. INR 3,999 onwards. March 29, 6 pm. Terraform Arena, Yelahanka.
Retro revival
Rock band Retrospective is all geared up to perform a set of retro rock, pop, disco and Bollywood classics, featuring hits by Elvis Presley, ABBA, The Beatles, Queen and Bappi Lahiri. Entry free. March 27, 7 pm onwards. At The Quad by BLR, Terminal 1, Kempegowda International Airport, Devanahalli.
Sound summit
+91 Live: Sound Without Conflict arrives in the city with Paal Dabba, Sanjit Hegde and headliner King, bringing together indie, hip-hop and regional sounds. This youth-led, non-profit festival encourages dialogue and community exchange. Entry free through registration. March 27, 4 pm onwards. At Bhartiya Mall of Bengaluru, Thanisandra Main Road.
Painter’s paradise
Bangalore Little Theatre presents Amrita Sher-Gil, a devised musical directed by Ranji David. With a 30-member cast, the play traces the artist’s journey from European training to a radical Indian visual language. INR 200 onwards. March 28, 7pm & March 29, 11am & 6pm. At Alliance Française de Bangalore, Vasanth Nagar.
Beat bazaar
Ritviz comes to the city with a set that brings together classical influences and electronic beats. Expect an intimate, high-energy night featuring some of his all-time hits. INR 2,000 onwards. March 28, 8 pm. At Cavore, Residency Road.
Saturday shebang
Indian Craft Brewery hosts Saturday Night Live feat Kanya — a Bengaluru based all-women band known for high-energy sets across rock, Bollywood and regional hits. Expect a lively night of music and crowd favourites. INR 200. March 28, 8 pm onwards. At Manyata Tech Park, Nagavara.
Compiled by Anoushka Kundu
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