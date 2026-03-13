Concerts, theatre, art and markets: What to do in Bengaluru this week?

Bengaluru’s cultural calendar is buzzing with a wide range of events this week. From classical music and dance performances to theatre, concerts, art exhibitions and festive markets, the city offers something for every interest. Whether you are looking to experience live performances, explore art or simply spend time at community gatherings, there is plenty happening across town.
Produced by TribeVibe Entertainment, retro revival pop-rock band SANAM returns to Bengaluru with a concert of beloved classics and originals. Expect renditions of Gulabi Aankhen, Lag Ja Gale and Pehla Nasha alongside hits like Hawa Banke. The multi-city tour celebrates the group’s journey from YouTube fame to global stages. INR 2,000 onwards. March 14, 7.30 pm. At Phoenix Marketcity, Whitefield.
Sacred steps
Citsabha Collective presents the third edition of Svadhyaya, bringing together classical dance traditions from across India. The evening features mohiniattam by Anju Peter, sattriya by Anwesa Mahanta and a kuchipudi presentation by gurus Jaikishore Mosalikanti and Padmavani Mosalikanti with disciples. Entry free. March 21, 5.30 pm onwards. At Seva Sadan, Malleswaram.
Sitar serenity
Rishab Rikhiram Sharma brings Sitar for Mental Health — an immersive concert that brings together the classical sitar with ambient electronic textures. Featuring pieces such as Chanakya and The Burning Ghat, the evening invites listeners into a reflective, meditative soundscape. INR 3,499 onwards. March 15, 8 pm. At Terraform Arena, Yelahanka.
Music mayhem
UN40: Music & Beyond brings a two-day lineup spanning pop, hip-hop, indie and EDM with artistes including Himesh Reshammiya, Talwiinder, Raja Kumari, Santhosh Narayanan and more along with comedy by Harsh Gujral. INR 1,899 onwards. March 14 & 15. At NICE Grounds, Madavara.
Iftari indulgence
Experience a Royal Iftari Feast that brings together Ramadan favourites such as Chicken Kheema Samosa, Shami Kebabs, Mutton Nihari and Hyderabadi Haleem. End your meal with desserts like Shahi Tukda. INR 2,500 onwards. March 6 to 20, 7 pm to 10.30 pm. At The LaLiT Ashok Bangalore, Kumarakrupa Road.
Green gaze
The Spirit of the Land — a solo art exhibition by artist Shivakumar Sunagar — presents landscapes inspired by the forests and terrains of Karnataka’s Malenadu region. The exhibition captures that mood and atmosphere into layered colour and form. Entry free. On till March 22, 11 am to 7 pm (Monday closed). At Gallery Time and Space, Lavelle Road.
Macbeth madness
Rajat Kapoor directs Macbeth: What’s Done is Done, an inventive retelling of William Shakespeare’s tragedy, starring Vinay Pathak. The production is presented as part of the Bengaluru Theatre Festival. INR 799 onwards. March 15, 8 pm. At Chowdiah Memorial Hall, Vyalikaval.
Festive finds
Essensai 067 is hosting a special Iftaar Market that brings together festive shopping and community in one space. The evening event offers visitors a chance to explore curated stalls featuring handcrafted goods and products by emerging local brands while spending time with family and friends in a relaxed setting. Entry free. March 13 to 15. At Whitefield-Hoskote Road.
Tropical treat
Celebrating 15 years, Sunday Soul Sante returns with its Tropical Edition at Embassy Manyata Business Park. The vibrant flea market brings together over 220 curated brands across fashion, art, home décor and conscious lifestyle products. Visitors can also explore dedicated zones for pets, kids, wellness and sneaker culture. INR 399. March 22, 11 am to 10 pm. At Nagawara.
Sufi sounds
Baithak 2.0 by Indofuzon arrives in Bengaluru with an evening of live music that blends contemporary fusion with classical and folk influences. Set at Indian Craft Brewery, the performance will feature powerful vocals and layered instrumentation in an intimate setting, offering audiences a vibrant night of melodies rooted in tradition yet shaped by modern musical expression. INR 799. March 21, 8 pm. At Nagawara.
Written and curated by Anoushka Kundu
Email: indulge@newindianexpress.com
X: @indulgexpress