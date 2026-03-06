Check out these eight upcoming cultural events in Bengaluru

Bengaluru is a city that is never short of cultural events. Every weekend, there is so much to look forward to and this weekend is no different. If you are still planning your weekend, this curated list of upcoming events are sure to come in handy.
Mural movement
Alliance Française de Bangalore hosts the Bengaluru leg of Wall Art India’s 5th edition, with artists Kesadi, Kashink and Khatra creating live murals and engaging in workshops under the theme Women, Horizons and New Voices in Urban Art. Entry free. March 6 to 8. 9 am to 6 pm. At Thimmaiah Road.
Carnatic currents
Punyah Theatre presents The Raghuram Collective, a carnatic fusion evening where classical tradition meets jazz improvisation. The performance features Raghuram Rajagopalan, Karthik Mani, Ashwin PK and Tunji. INR 400. March 7, 6.30 pm. At Punyah Theatre, Kalkere.
Colour drop
Sunburn Holi lands in the city with KSHMR headlining the night. Expect electronic drops, immersive visuals and gulal-filled revelry as music and colour collide on the dance floor. INR 1,200 onwards. March 6, 7 pm. At Sunburn Union, Koramangala.
Dawn devotion
Jagriti Theatre presents Morning Raag with Krithika Sreenivasan, part of its baithak-inspired dawn concert series celebrating classical music and new beginnings. Titled Voices of the Sacred: The Bhakti Continuum, the thematic recital journeys through bhakti poetry shaped by women saint-poets across carnatic, hindustani and folk traditions. Krithika Sreenivasan is accompanied by Samarth Hegde and Karthik Bhat. INR 300. March 8, 7.30 am. At Whitefield.
Existentially extra
Varun Grover brings his new stand-up special, Love, Death & Ketchup to the city. It is a personal and experimental set built around mortality, absurdity and everyday anxieties. INR 999 onwards. March 8. 4.30 pm and 8 pm. At MLR Convention Centre, Whitefield.
Sacred switch
Punaha Theatre presents Yogi Vs Bhogi, a play directed by Mahesh Dattani. This witty English retelling of the 7th century Sanskrit play, Bhagavadajjukam, features soul-swaps and yakshagana choreography by guru Bannanje Sanjeeva Suvarna. INR 400. March 7 & 8, 7 pm. At Rangoli Metro Art Centre, MG Road.
Sweet business
Head to Chowman this Sunday for a celebration that comes with a little extra sweetness. The popular Asian restaurant chain is offering complimentary desserts for women dining in groups of three or more, making it the perfect excuse for a long lunch, dinner catch-up, or even a fun outing with colleagues. March 8, 12 noon to 10.30 pm. At all outlets.
She showcase
Bhartiya Mall of Bengaluru hosts the third edition of TheSheImpact, celebrating women’s creativity, resilience and entrepreneurship. The week-long event features a women entrepreneurs’ pop-up with Cosmo Bazaar, a women bikers’ ride, the Six Yard Run in saris and shopping experiences, alongside curated self-care moments and live entertainment experiences. On till March 8. At Thanisandra Main Road.
Curated and written by Anoushka Kundu
