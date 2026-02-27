Bengaluru hosts a vibrant week of theatre, comedy, art, craft and live music

From bold theatre and sharp stand-up comedy to art talks, craft fairs and live music nights, Bengaluru has a packed cultural calendar this week. Whether you want thoughtful storytelling, handmade treasures or high-energy performances, there is something happening across the city for every kind of audience.
Her hamlet
A Woman Or Not To Be is a play by Adishakti Laboratory for Theatre Art Research, written and directed by Vinay Kumar. Reimagining Shakespeare’s tragedy with a young woman at its centre, the production explores grief, power and inheritance through physical theatre and pop-cultural references. Entry free. Register ahead. February 27, 7 pm. At Bangalore International Centre, Domlur.
Midlife mayhem
Rohan Joshi brings his latest stand-up special Getting There to Bengaluru, built around a New Year existential spiral and the creeping realisation of middle age. With sharp self-mockery and popculture callbacks, he tracks his reluctant transformation into the ultimate Indian uncle. INR 799. February 28, 7.30 pm. At Fan Park, Phoenix Mall of Asia, Hebbal.
Picture perfect
The Museum of Art and Photography hosts the launch of Jivya Soma Mashe — a new monograph by French art critic and curator Hervé Perdriolle. The evening includes a talk by Hervé and a book signing, in conjunction with their permanent exhibition, Beneath the Turning Sky. March 1, 5 pm to 6.30 pm. At Mazumdar-Shaw Auditorium, Kasturba Road.
Swadeshi showcase
GoSwadeshi Utsav arrives with over 120 artisan stalls celebrating India’s handloom and craft traditions. National Award-winning makers, cooperatives and social enterprises gather for five days of curated weaves, craft conversations, folk performances and regional food. Also witness a performance by Karnataka Mahila Yakshagana, Bengaluru’s all-women troupe on February 27. Entry free. On till March 1, 11 am to 8 pm. At Jayamahal Palace.
Saturday soundstorm
Indian Craft Brewery hosts Saturday Night Live ft. Iham Kavyam Experience, an evening of live performance that brings together commanding vocals and instrumental work for a charged, high-energy set. INR 499. February 28, 8 pm onwards. At Nagavara.
Sufi serenading
End the month on a soulful note at Jollygunj as it hosts a special Qawwali Night featuring the renowned contemporary sufi ensemble, The Raagi Project. Blending traditional qawwali with modern sounds, the group promises a captivating and immersive live performance, bringing powerful vocals and rhythmic energy to a vibrant rooftop setting. INR 499. February 28, 8 pm onwards. At Galleria Mall by Brookfield Properties, Yelahanka.
Compiled and written by Anoushka Kundu
