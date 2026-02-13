A Hundred Hands is back in Bengaluru with their Spring Edit

When handmade products were still a niche interest in India in 2010, two sisters from Bengaluru set out to change how craft was seen and how makers were treated. Mala Dhawan and Sonia Dhawan spoke to us about the early days of A Hundred Hands, a collective they founded to help artisans sell directly without middlemen and retain their full earnings.

Beyond the festival, A Hundred Hands works year-round to keep craft relevant and inclusive

“In 2010, the biggest problem wasn’t that people didn’t appreciate craft — it was that artisans had no dignity in the system. They were invisible,” Sonia says. “Middlemen controlled prices, designs and timelines. Makers had no access to buyers, no voice and no sense of what their work was actually worth,” she adds.

From the start the collective built a system that let artisans sell directly to buyers with no commission. “From day one this was non-negotiable for us,” Sonia says and adds, “If we were serious about changing power dynamics then the money had to go directly to the maker. No commissions. No hidden cuts.” This model has stayed in place as the collective grew and expanded.