Director Kumar Chowdhury’s second feature film reads between the lines of unspoken emotions

An example of quiet storytelling with an appeal that reaches many globally, this realistic social drama stars Prasun Gain, Piyali Das, Deboprasad Halder, Ranojoy Bhattacharyya, Ranjini Chattopadhyay, Sipra Lahiri and Kajal Shambu in pivotal roles. In Chowdhury’s words, “In an age dominated by constant noise and fleeting headlines, I felt compelled to explore the quieter, often overlooked truths that shape our lives. Sob Khobori Bishesh Noy (This Is Not Breaking News) is not driven by sensationalism it is rooted in the silences, the unspoken emotions, and the invisible moments that rarely find their way into the spotlight.”

The movie follows the protagonists Amal and Lopa. Amal is dealing with the loss of his father and the memories of their time together keeps coming back to him that he chooses to cherish. Lopa on the other hand makes it a choice to distance herself from the tragedy of losing Amal and her’s child, almost a decade ago. But when the two journey to Birpur in harrowing times to bring Amal’s mother from their ancestral home, the memories of his father re-emerge like never before. According to a popular proverb they say, time heals. But this story is a testament to the fact that time may not be the great healer one thinks it tobe. It can lessen the hurt, the sorrow and the sadness but the fact remains buried passively deep within, surfacing only when triggered by memory or emotions.