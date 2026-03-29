Inside Rakesh Bedi's Dhurandhar home: The mansion is a 9BHK villa in Chandigarh

The mansion, located at Sector 9, Chandigarh, is an actual luxury property. The mansion, designed by Gayatri Bedi Designs, is spread over an area of 38,000 sq ft. There are nine spacious bedrooms. The amenities offered by the mansion include a billiards room, spa, salon, gym, sauna, private pool, home theater, etc. Designer Gayatri Bedi said, “The decor reflects a refined, high-end aesthetic in line with the design philosophy of Gayatri Bedi Designs.”

While it is used as a residence in the movie for Jameel Jamali, no scenes were shot inside this mansion. The scenes were shot in the parking area only. This was confirmed by Gayatri Bedi: “Aditya Dhar's team got in touch with us through our local team to coordinate the shoot,” she said.

The film has also sparked the interest of the fans in the luxurious cars parked outside Rakesh Bedi's Dhurandhar house in the film. In the latest update, Gayatri Bedi Designs posted behind-the-scenes footage of Ranveer Singh and Sara Arjun on Instagram. The mansion's exterior is a perfect portrayal of Jameel Jamali's status as one of the most influential people in Lyari, a character known for referring to everyone as, Bachcha hai tu mera.