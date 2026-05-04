Does Jordan die right after Rockstar ends? Imtiaz Ali's response goes viral

Imtiaz Ali directed Rockstar became a cultural landmark in Indian cinema. Starring Ranbir Kapoor and Nargis Fakhri starred in leading roles in the 2011 film and Ranbir delivered one his career best performances. Moreover, the music album of the film continues to be a cult classic.
Every good movie must have a great deal of heartbreak, and Rockstar checked that box. With an extremely tragic ending, director Imtiaz Ali has recently shared another sad detail from the movie in a podcast interview.
The director said, "So the movie ends before the death of Jordan". The last scene of the film shows Ranbir's Jordan performing at a concert in Italy's Verona Arena. After losing the love of his life, Heer, Jordan is drowned deep in grief and sees a vision of her.
Following Imtiaz's comments, many think that the montage at the end of the film shows the last seven minutes of Jordan, given that he died right after movie ends.
The director's comments went instantly viral with fans sharing videos of his speech along with the last scene of the film. Netizens poured in their thoughts in the comment section. "Does he mean that when Jordan started seeing her It was his last seven minutes where he was alive...and he died on the stage?", one fan wrote.
Some fans were shocked to learn about the detail and rightfully so. One fan wrote, "wait Jordan dies?? wtf". One person expressed, "15 years and this movie still haunting. Another trauma!". "Could’ve gone my entire life without having known this ! Why!?", another fan said.
15 years later, fans are still heartbroken by Rockstar, a movie they hold close to their hearts.
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