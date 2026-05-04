Does Jordan die right after Rockstar ends? Imtiaz Ali's response goes viral

The director's comments went instantly viral with fans sharing videos of his speech along with the last scene of the film. Netizens poured in their thoughts in the comment section. "Does he mean that when Jordan started seeing her It was his last seven minutes where he was alive...and he died on the stage?", one fan wrote.

Some fans were shocked to learn about the detail and rightfully so. One fan wrote, "wait Jordan dies?? wtf". One person expressed, "15 years and this movie still haunting. Another trauma!". "Could’ve gone my entire life without having known this ! Why!?", another fan said.

15 years later, fans are still heartbroken by Rockstar, a movie they hold close to their hearts.