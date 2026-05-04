Was S.S. Rajamouli's Varanasi denied permission for over 150 water tankers in Hyderabad?

All preparations were reportedly underway and even a set was especially constructed to support the filming with over a hundred tankers. According to reports, due to increased water demand in Hyderabad during summers, the request was not approved.

Hence, the board decided to prioritise the water demands of the residents of the city and not risk water scarcity by approving a massive numbers of tankers to the Varanasi production team.

Quite obviously, the board's decision has affected the filming schedule and the production will have to re-evaluate a lot of things, given that the scene in question was crucial to the storyline.

The epic action-adventure film Varanasi brings together a stellar cast. The 2027 film is set to feature Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Prithviraj Sukumaran in lead roles. While no particular release date has been fixed yet, it is expected to hit the theatres some time in April, 2027.