Was S.S. Rajamouli's Varanasi denied permission for over 150 water tankers in Hyderabad?

S.S. Rajamouli is coming with a mammoth project soon. Varanasi, directed by him, is one of the most anticipated movies of 2027. However, the film recently hit a roadblock during shoot in Hyderabad.
Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) did not reportedly approve the production team's request for approximately 150 water tankers for a key scene.
Varanasi faced a major challenge while preparing to film one of the important sequences in the movie after the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) did not permit them to use around 150 water tankers.
All preparations were reportedly underway and even a set was especially constructed to support the filming with over a hundred tankers. According to reports, due to increased water demand in Hyderabad during summers, the request was not approved.
Hence, the board decided to prioritise the water demands of the residents of the city and not risk water scarcity by approving a massive numbers of tankers to the Varanasi production team.
Quite obviously, the board's decision has affected the filming schedule and the production will have to re-evaluate a lot of things, given that the scene in question was crucial to the storyline.
The epic action-adventure film Varanasi brings together a stellar cast. The 2027 film is set to feature Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Prithviraj Sukumaran in lead roles. While no particular release date has been fixed yet, it is expected to hit the theatres some time in April, 2027.
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