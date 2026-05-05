Irrfan Khan and Vidya Balan's The Last Tenant: Here's why you should watch it

Made in 2000, The Last Tenant sat unreleased for roughly 25 years, and was uploaded on April 29, 2026 as a tribute to Irrfan Khan on his sixth death anniversary. The 43-minute film written and directed by Sarthak Dasgupta, appears to be the only on-screen collaboration between Irrfan and Vidya Balan.
So what is it about? The public-facing description of The Last Tenant is stark and promising: “a broken musician seeks refuge in an abandoned house.” It is intimate, spare, and probably more interested in mood, memory, and emotional fracture than anything else. That last part is an inference, but it is a fair one based on the synopsis and the film’s short runtime.
The real hook, though, is not just the story. It is the timing and the historical accident of the thing. This is a long-lost artefact from the early careers of two actors who later became two of the most distinctive names in Indian cinema. Coverage around the release notes that this may be among Vidya Balan’s earliest works, possibly her first after television, and that it marks her only screen pairing with Irrfan Khan. That alone makes it worth attention, because cinema history is full of polished releases and very few genuine rediscoveries.
Why watch it? Because this is the sort of film that reminds you how much personality survives even in unfinished corners of a career. You are not watching a superstar machine at full throttle. You are watching artists before the mythology hardened around them. That is often the best version of indie cinema: a little rough, a little ghostly, and honest in ways bigger productions rarely are. The film’s delayed release after the original footage was lost and later recovered from a VHS copy only adds to that haunted, archival quality.
The Last Tenant looks like a no-budget indie from a time when people made films because they had to or wanted to, not because they had a streaming deal lined up. It is like opening a locked drawer and finding a note you did not know you needed. If you’re expecting slick storytelling, skip it. If you’re even mildly interested in Indian indie cinema, actor evolution, or the weird afterlife of unreleased films, press play. It’s short, imperfect and oddly intimate. And it probably wasn’t meant to be seen this way, but here we are.
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