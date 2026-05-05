Irrfan Khan and Vidya Balan's The Last Tenant: Here's why you should watch it

The real hook, though, is not just the story. It is the timing and the historical accident of the thing. This is a long-lost artefact from the early careers of two actors who later became two of the most distinctive names in Indian cinema. Coverage around the release notes that this may be among Vidya Balan’s earliest works, possibly her first after television, and that it marks her only screen pairing with Irrfan Khan. That alone makes it worth attention, because cinema history is full of polished releases and very few genuine rediscoveries.

Why watch it? Because this is the sort of film that reminds you how much personality survives even in unfinished corners of a career. You are not watching a superstar machine at full throttle. You are watching artists before the mythology hardened around them. That is often the best version of indie cinema: a little rough, a little ghostly, and honest in ways bigger productions rarely are. The film’s delayed release after the original footage was lost and later recovered from a VHS copy only adds to that haunted, archival quality.