Vikram Chatterjee’s next, Baba, gets a release date

Bengali actor Vikram Chatterjee is on a roll it seems. From quite a few remarkable releases like Mrigaya, Raas and a few others last year, to becoming a producer for the web series Taarkata, to the release of the film Baba, next month, Vikram is quietly walking forward to deliver good, promising work in Bengali cinema.
Filmmaker Jiit Chakraborty's film Baba, is all set to release at the theatres on June 19, on the occasion of Father’s Day. Blending emotion, action, and family relationships in a unique way, the film is Jiit's fifth film as a director and his first venture as a producer. The film’s tagline, “For my child, I won’t think twice before dying, and not even once before killing”, has already created a strong impact among audiences.
Jiit shared that Baba is not just a film, but an emotion that portrays a father’s limitless love and his fight for his child from a deeply personal perspective. He added that it is a complete action-drama offering audiences not just entertainment, but also a powerful story with emotional depth, and a rich visual experience, emphasising that audience love and trust are his greatest strengths as a new producer.
The film stars Vikram Chatterjee, Kiran Mazumder, Aparajita Addhya, Mamata Shankar, Debraj Bhattacharya, Kanchan Mullick, Biswanath Basu, among others. The story revolves around Gaurav, a young journalist raised in an orphanage, whose dream is not just to become successful, but to be the best father in the world. After marrying his childhood companion Rai, they are blessed with a daughter, but his overprotectiveness towards her gradually creates strain in their relationship.
Alongside his personal life, Gaurav gets entangled in a dangerous child trafficking racket operating in Kolkata. Torn between his journalistic ethics and his intense emotions as a father, he embarks on a relentless battle against the nexus. The narrative weaves together romance, family conflicts, and moments of humour, while also highlighting harsh social realities such as the plight of street children and the dark world of organised trafficking.
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