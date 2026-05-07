Vikram Chatterjee’s next, Baba, gets a release date

Bengali actor Vikram Chatterjee is on a roll it seems. From quite a few remarkable releases like Mrigaya, Raas and a few others last year, to becoming a producer for the web series Taarkata, to the release of the film Baba, next month, Vikram is quietly walking forward to deliver good, promising work in Bengali cinema.

Filmmaker Jiit Chakraborty's film Baba, is all set to release at the theatres on June 19, on the occasion of Father’s Day. Blending emotion, action, and family relationships in a unique way, the film is Jiit's fifth film as a director and his first venture as a producer. The film’s tagline, “For my child, I won’t think twice before dying, and not even once before killing”, has already created a strong impact among audiences.