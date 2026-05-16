Arif Zakaria on playing a complex father in Heer Sara Aur Pondicherry

Arif Zakaria is all set to appear in Heer Sara Aur Pondicherry, releasing in theatres on May 29, where he plays the father of Patralekhaa’s character. Directed by Kartik Chaudhry, the film also stars Maanvi Gagroo, Nishank Verma, and Sveta Salve and is one of the most-awaited projects of the veteran actor.

Arif Zakaria on his experience working in Heer Sara Aur Pondicherry

Known for acclaimed projects such as 1947: Earth, My Name Is Khan, Raazi, War, and Special Ops, Arif said he was drawn to the simplicity and emotional depth of his character, a middle-class single father from Indore with a layered past that unfolds gradually through the story.

The actor credited director Kartik Chaudhry for shaping the project with clarity and confidence. “The director, Kartik, was the reason I did this project. The way he narrated the story and his clear vision in handling these real-life situations guided me tremendously. It always helps when the captain of the ship steers the vehicle boldly and bravely.”

Reflecting on the shoot, Arif said, “The people and city of Indore left a lasting impression on me. Working with Patralekha ma’am was hassle-free; she was well-prepared and diligent throughout the shoot. There was a good camaraderie on set.”