Dhurandhar chai shop goes viral after an influencer discovers the real place in Leh

The interiors were pretty much similar to that of the movie scene. There were posters of Dhurandhar on the walls in the store, with Hamza Ali having tea with Aalam Bhai being one of the posters. In the video clip, Soumya says, “Yaha akele aana to mana nahi hai par shart ye hai ki yaaha pe do chai leni padegi. Ek apne liye aur ek is jagah ki ehsaas lene k liye.”

The video soon went viral on the Internet. Some users made fun of the name Washma Butt, with many users saying “Wash my Butt.” One Internet user said, “I thought Aditya Dhar was trolling Pakistanis with the name ‘Washma’ Butt. I never knew it was real.”

Dhurandhar is directed by Aditya Dhar and released in cinemas on March 19, 2026. This action thriller movie features Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, R. Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, and Arjun Rampal in prominent characters. It has been reported that this movie will start streaming on Jio Hotstar from June 4, 2026.